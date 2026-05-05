Assam Assembly Election Results | Himanta factor to Gogoi’s loss: 5 key takeaways

In an emphatic verdict from Assam, the BJP has rewritten the political history of the state in the 2026 Assembly elections. It has secured 82 of 126 seats on its own and 102 seats together with its NDA allies. A decade of incumbency has only made the party stronger.

The opposition has been routed. The Congress, once the undisputed master of Assam’s politics, has been reduced to its worst-ever tally. The AIUDF has been nearly wiped out. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the architect of this victory, emerges as one of the most consequential regional leaders in the country.

Here are the key takeaways from the 2026 Assam Assembly election: