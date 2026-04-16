High debt and inequality, but also high levels of English education: Telangana caste survey takeaways

Here is what the survey broadly reveals about Telangana's population, from inequality level among castes to employment levels to number of women-led households.

Written by: Sreenivas Janyala
4 min readHyderabadUpdated: Apr 16, 2026 08:06 PM IST
TelanganaThe survey was conducted in 2024. (Image generated using ChatGPT)
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Telangana’s caste and socio-economic survey has uncovered sharp inequalities across communities in the state. Findings of the Independent Expert Working Group on Telangana’s Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey were released Wednesday (April 15). The survey was conducted in 2024.

Here is what the survey broadly reveals about Telangana’s population.

Size of Backward Classes

The data shows that Backward Classes (BCs), excluding Muslim minorities, form the largest social block, constituting 46.3% of the total population. Together with Scheduled Castes (17.4%) and Scheduled Tribes (10.4%), they account for 74.1% of the population. Muslim minorities make up 12.6% and Other Castes 13.3%.

Despite their numerical strength, 135 castes — 69 BC castes, 41 SC groups, and 25 ST castes — are more backward than previously understood. The OC category, though just 13.3% of the population, holds a disproportionately large share of private sector jobs and educational opportunities, commands higher salaries, lives in larger homes, and enjoys a generally higher standard of living.

The English-medium revolution

Since the creation of Telangana as a separate state in June 2014, the government has invested heavily in education, particularly in English-medium instruction. Schemes like Mana Vooru Mana Badi (Our Village, Our School) upgraded school infrastructure and introduced digital classrooms that taught in English, along with improvements such as toilets and drinking water. The government also invested in training teachers.

Telangana caste survey

Over a decade, this has produced a significant generational shift: among those aged 6–29, 60.5% now receive instruction in English, compared with 35.3% in Telugu. The trend is even more pronounced in urban areas and among higher-income groups.

Telangana debt levels

Economic vulnerability remains a key theme. As many as 44.4% of households report at least one outstanding loan, taken primarily for agricultural expenses, but also for marriages, medical emergencies, and education.

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Rural debt: Agriculture is the primary driver, with 56.7% of rural borrowers taking loans for crop-related expenses. As many as 6.8% borrowed from moneylenders, and 7% took loans for marriages or medical needs — a dependence more pronounced among weaker sections.

Medical debt: Health is a significant financial burden — 10.5% of loans statewide were taken to cover medical expenses, rising to 16.2% among SC households.

Credit sources: Scheduled banks provide 41.6% of loans, but informal lenders still account for 9.5% of total borrowing.

Rise of female-headed households

One in four households in Telangana (25.1%) is headed by a woman — a significant demographic trend that underscores the growing role of women in managing household finances and decision-making, particularly in rural areas.

Housing: urban renters vs. rural owners

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A sharp divide exists between urban and rural living conditions. In rural areas, approximately 74.7% of households own their homes. In urban areas, 53.15% live in rented accommodation, reflecting high migration rates and property costs. A small but notable 1.08% of households statewide are homeless.

Moving away from traditional occupations

Telangana is departing from its traditional economic roots, with 64.4% of rural residents report no longer practising a traditional occupation. This reflects a broad shift toward daily wage labour and service-sector work. Only 43.4% of the total population is actively employed; the rest are students, homemakers, or unemployed.

Land ownership

Land ownership remains out of reach for most. Only 14.3% of the total population owns any land. Ownership is highest among the OC category at 31.5%, while SC ownership stands at 16.5%. Among those who do own land, 39.5% rely entirely on rain-fed agriculture and 27.9% use borewells.

Internal migration

The statewide migration rate is relatively low at 1.1%, but certain districts are significant international migration hubs. In Nizamabad (93.9%), Nirmal (85.9%), and Jagtial (82.1%), the vast majority of migrants move abroad rather than to other Indian states. The Gulf countries (41.9%) and the United States (17.8%) are the top destinations.

Social security and caste certificates

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Possession of a caste certificate — essential for accessing government benefits — stands at 47.8% statewide. Rates are highest among ST (59.9%) and SC (61.5%) populations, while only 24.5% of the OC population holds one.

Religious freedom

As many as 94.3% of households report that family members are free to visit temples, mosques, or churches.

Inter-caste marriages

The survey also notes a growing incidence of inter-caste marriages across all communities, pointing to gradual social integration. As many as 5.6% of families reported an inter-caste marriage.

THE SURVEY

The survey covered over 3.50 crore Telangana households — nearly 97 per cent — and examined 242 caste groups using 42 indicators, including income, occupation, education, land ownership, property ownership, and access to medical and civic infrastructure.

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The door-to-door survey was undertaken on November 6, 2024, and completed in 50 days, followed by another two months of data collection through other means.

Sreenivas Janyala
Sreenivas Janyala

Sreenivas Janyala is a Deputy Associate Editor at The Indian Express, where he serves as one of the most authoritative voices on the socio-political and economic landscape of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. With a career spanning over two decades in mainstream journalism, he provides deep-dive analysis and frontline reporting on the intricate dynamics of South Indian governance. Expertise and Experience Regional Specialization: Based in Hyderabad, Sreenivas has spent more than 20 years documenting the evolution of the Telugu-speaking states. His reporting was foundational during the historic Telangana statehood movement and continues to track the post-bifurcation development of both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Key Coverage Beats: His extensive portfolio covers a vast spectrum of critical issues: High-Stakes Politics: Comprehensive tracking of regional powerhouses (BRS, TDP, YSRCP, and Congress), electoral shifts, and the political careers of figures like K. Chandrashekar Rao, Chandrababu Naidu, and Jagan Mohan Reddy. Internal Security & Conflict: Authoritative reporting on Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), the decline of the Maoist movement in former hotbeds, and intelligence-led investigations into regional security modules. Governance & Infrastructure: Detailed analysis of massive irrigation projects (like Kaleshwaram and Polavaram), capital city developments (Amaravati), and the implementation of state welfare schemes. Crisis & Health Reporting: Led the publication's ground-level coverage of the Covid-19 pandemic in South India and major industrial incidents, such as the Vizag gas leak. Analytical Depth: Beyond daily news, Sreenivas is known for his "Explained" pieces that demystify complex regional disputes, such as river water sharing and judicial allocations between the sister states. ... Read More

 

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