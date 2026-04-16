High debt and inequality, but also high levels of English education: Telangana caste survey takeaways

The survey was conducted in 2024. (Image generated using ChatGPT)

Telangana’s caste and socio-economic survey has uncovered sharp inequalities across communities in the state. Findings of the Independent Expert Working Group on Telangana’s Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey were released Wednesday (April 15). The survey was conducted in 2024.

Here is what the survey broadly reveals about Telangana’s population.

Size of Backward Classes

The data shows that Backward Classes (BCs), excluding Muslim minorities, form the largest social block, constituting 46.3% of the total population. Together with Scheduled Castes (17.4%) and Scheduled Tribes (10.4%), they account for 74.1% of the population. Muslim minorities make up 12.6% and Other Castes 13.3%.

Despite their numerical strength, 135 castes — 69 BC castes, 41 SC groups, and 25 ST castes — are more backward than previously understood. The OC category, though just 13.3% of the population, holds a disproportionately large share of private sector jobs and educational opportunities, commands higher salaries, lives in larger homes, and enjoys a generally higher standard of living.