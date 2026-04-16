High debt and inequality, but also high levels of English education: Telangana caste survey takeaways

Telangana’s caste and socio-economic survey has uncovered sharp inequalities across communities in the state. Findings of the Independent Expert Working Group on Telangana’s Socio, Economic, Educational, Employment, Political and Caste (SEEEPC) Survey were released Wednesday (April 15). The survey was conducted in 2024.
Here is what the survey broadly reveals about Telangana’s population.
The data shows that Backward Classes (BCs), excluding Muslim minorities, form the largest social block, constituting 46.3% of the total population. Together with Scheduled Castes (17.4%) and Scheduled Tribes (10.4%), they account for 74.1% of the population. Muslim minorities make up 12.6% and Other Castes 13.3%.
Despite their numerical strength, 135 castes — 69 BC castes, 41 SC groups, and 25 ST castes — are more backward than previously understood. The OC category, though just 13.3% of the population, holds a disproportionately large share of private sector jobs and educational opportunities, commands higher salaries, lives in larger homes, and enjoys a generally higher standard of living.
The English-medium revolution
Since the creation of Telangana as a separate state in June 2014, the government has invested heavily in education, particularly in English-medium instruction. Schemes like Mana Vooru Mana Badi (Our Village, Our School) upgraded school infrastructure and introduced digital classrooms that taught in English, along with improvements such as toilets and drinking water. The government also invested in training teachers.
Over a decade, this has produced a significant generational shift: among those aged 6–29, 60.5% now receive instruction in English, compared with 35.3% in Telugu. The trend is even more pronounced in urban areas and among higher-income groups.
Telangana debt levels
Economic vulnerability remains a key theme. As many as 44.4% of households report at least one outstanding loan, taken primarily for agricultural expenses, but also for marriages, medical emergencies, and education.
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Rural debt: Agriculture is the primary driver, with 56.7% of rural borrowers taking loans for crop-related expenses. As many as 6.8% borrowed from moneylenders, and 7% took loans for marriages or medical needs — a dependence more pronounced among weaker sections.
Medical debt: Health is a significant financial burden — 10.5% of loans statewide were taken to cover medical expenses, rising to 16.2% among SC households.
Credit sources: Scheduled banks provide 41.6% of loans, but informal lenders still account for 9.5% of total borrowing.
Rise of female-headed households
One in four households in Telangana (25.1%) is headed by a woman — a significant demographic trend that underscores the growing role of women in managing household finances and decision-making, particularly in rural areas.
Housing: urban renters vs. rural owners
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A sharp divide exists between urban and rural living conditions. In rural areas, approximately 74.7% of households own their homes. In urban areas, 53.15% live in rented accommodation, reflecting high migration rates and property costs. A small but notable 1.08% of households statewide are homeless.
Moving away from traditional occupations
Telangana is departing from its traditional economic roots, with 64.4% of rural residents report no longer practising a traditional occupation. This reflects a broad shift toward daily wage labour and service-sector work. Only 43.4% of the total population is actively employed; the rest are students, homemakers, or unemployed.
Land ownership
Land ownership remains out of reach for most. Only 14.3% of the total population owns any land. Ownership is highest among the OC category at 31.5%, while SC ownership stands at 16.5%. Among those who do own land, 39.5% rely entirely on rain-fed agriculture and 27.9% use borewells.
Internal migration
The statewide migration rate is relatively low at 1.1%, but certain districts are significant international migration hubs. In Nizamabad (93.9%), Nirmal (85.9%), and Jagtial (82.1%), the vast majority of migrants move abroad rather than to other Indian states. The Gulf countries (41.9%) and the United States (17.8%) are the top destinations.
Social security and caste certificates
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Possession of a caste certificate — essential for accessing government benefits — stands at 47.8% statewide. Rates are highest among ST (59.9%) and SC (61.5%) populations, while only 24.5% of the OC population holds one.
Religious freedom
As many as 94.3% of households report that family members are free to visit temples, mosques, or churches.
Inter-caste marriages
The survey also notes a growing incidence of inter-caste marriages across all communities, pointing to gradual social integration. As many as 5.6% of families reported an inter-caste marriage.
THE SURVEY
The survey covered over 3.50 crore Telangana households — nearly 97 per cent — and examined 242 caste groups using 42 indicators, including income, occupation, education, land ownership, property ownership, and access to medical and civic infrastructure.
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The door-to-door survey was undertaken on November 6, 2024, and completed in 50 days, followed by another two months of data collection through other means.