FCRA Bill sent to JPC: What are Parliamentary committees and how do they work?

The JPCs’ value lies in forcing the government to explain, amend, clarify or reconsider parts of a Bill. How have they fared in the past in terms of changing the actual provisions in Bills, and what’s behind that record?

Written by: Deeptiman Tiwary
7 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Aug 13, 2026 04:20 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and MPs during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday.Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and MPs during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Thursday. (Sansad TV/ANI Video Grab)
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