Promises for Eastern Nagaland in BJP manifesto: Why the special focus on the region

While releasing the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) manifesto on Tuesday ahead of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly elections, the party’s national president JP Nadda made some specific promises for the development of Eastern Nagaland.

These were the establishment of an Eastern Nagaland Development Board for the “holistic development of the region” and a special package for the development of Eastern Nagaland. During his address, he also said that the party would work towards “provisioning the budget in proportion to the population of the Eastern Nagaland People”.

These promises are significant in the light of developments in the lead-up to these elections.

What does ‘Eastern Nagaland’ refer to?

Eastern Nagaland refers to the six Eastern districts of the state: Kiphire, Longleng, Mon, Noklak, Shamator and Tuensang. These districts are inhabited by members of seven tribes—Konyak, Khiamniungan, Chang, Sangtam, Tikhir, Phom and Yimkhiung—and account for more than 30 per cent of the state’s population. They also account for 20 of the 60 seats in the Assembly.

Why have these districts been in the spotlight ahead of the elections?

In August 2022, the influential Eastern Nagaland People’s Organisation (ENPO) passed a resolution to abstain from participating in the 2023 Assembly polls unless the demand for the formation of a separate state called Frontier Nagaland—comprising the six Eastern Nagaland districts—was met. After the notification of the election schedule on January 28, the apex bodies of all the different Eastern Naga tribes had resolved to abstain from the elections in support of the ENPO’s resolution. In many cases, these resolutions by the tribal bodies also included the decision to not allow political campaigning in their territories and not allowing members from their community to file nominations.

The ENPO has been in a series of meetings with a delegation from the Union Home Ministry. On February 4, it announced that it had decided to withdraw its boycott call based on an assurance that “a solution as mutually agreed will be reached after following the due process and will be implemented after completion of the election process.”

Is the demand for a Frontier Nagaland state a new one?

The demand for the creation of a separate state of the Eastern districts of Nagaland has been popular and long-standing. It escalated more than a decade ago when the ENPO submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister’s Office in November 2010 demanding a separate state with special status and provisions owing to a “development deficit” in the region. The lack of development in the region has continued to be the driving force behind the demand for a separate state.

How does Eastern Nagaland compare to the rest of the state in terms of development indices?

The 2016 Nagaland State Human Development Report had flagged the regional disparity between this region and the rest of the state.

While remarking on the overall rise in the three Human Development Indices— income and livelihood, gender issues and poverty alleviation— in the state, it notes that “there is considerable intra state disparity in the spread of the benefits of development.”

“Here the major contrast is between the eastern districts of Kiphire, Longleng, Tuensang and Mon and those centred around Kohima and Dimapur. Tuensang (from which the new district of Kiphire and Longleng were carved out in 2008) and Mon remain at the bottom in terms of all three indices and this picture has not changed since 2004. In fact, the gap between these districts and the others has been widening over time,” said the report.

It noted that while the state’s average literacy rate is about 80 per cent, it is as low as 56.99 percent in Mon; that the worker participation rates in Mon and Tuensang are the lowest in the state; and that agriculture in this overwhelmingly rural region has largely remained at subsistence levels.

Historically, the lack of administrative governance in the region is a major factor in the disparity. In fact, the first time elections to the state Legislative Assembly in these districts were held was only in 1974. The area of the present-day districts were outside the umbrella of the British colonial administration and after being under the Tuensang Frontier Division of the North East Frontier Agency (NEFA) in the early 1950s, it became an administrative unit called the Naga Hills Tuensang Area in 1957. When the state of Nagaland was created in 1963, the region was placed in special charge of the Governor for 10 years because of its “backwardness” and remained under a regional council, without representation in the Assembly.