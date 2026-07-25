Dharmendra Pradhan is only the second minister to resign in a Modi government. Here’s why this is significant

Pradhan is only the second minister to resign from a Modi Council of Ministers since the BJP came to power in 2014, and only the second to step down mid-term. (Express Photo)

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan submitted his resignation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (July 25), two months after news broke of the NEET-UG exam paper leak.

His resignation comes amidst widespread protests countrywide led by the fledgling Cockroach Janta Party and opposition parties.

Pradhan is only the second minister to resign from a Modi Council of Ministers since the BJP came to power in 2014, and only the second to step down mid-term.

Cabinet resignations have been exceptionally rare under Modi’s rule. Since the Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in 2014, ministers have been dropped in reshuffles, moved to other portfolios, or denied a berth in a new Council of Ministers.