scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 12, 2022

Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax ‘scam’ in Delhi’s MCD?

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has alleged a Rs 6,000 crore scam in the collection of toll tax by MCD. What are his claims? How has the MCD responded?

Written by Abhinav Rajput , Edited by Explained Desk | New Delhi |
August 12, 2022 11:06:40 am
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI Photo/File)

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday wrote to Lieutenant-Governor V K Saxena demanding a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation into the alleged toll tax scam of Rs 6,000 crore in the Municipal Corporation of Delhi. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has levelled allegations against the MCD that it colluded with two toll tax companies and caused a huge loss to the public exchequer. Sisodia alleged 10 lakh commercial vehicles enter Delhi everyday and tax is collected from them, but does not reach the MCD.

Best of Explained
Click here for more

How does MCD collect toll tax?

Commercial vehicles entering Delhi have to pay between Rs 700 and Rs 1,400 for an Environment Compliance Certificate, and Rs 100 and Rs 2,000 for toll depending on size and category. The MCD is the agency in-charge of collecting toll in Delhi. Toll tax collections are managed by private contractors who make payments as per open tenders to the municipal body.

Of Delhi’s 124 border points, RFID toll collection systems have been installed at 13 major entry points, used by nearly 80-85 per cent of commercial vehicle traffic entering the city.

According to AAP, 10 lakh commercial vehicles from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other neighbouring cities enter the national capital via the 124 routes every day.

Delhi toll tax scam: What is AAP’s allegation?

Sisodia has alleged a Rs 6,000 crore scam in the collection of toll tax by MCD.

He explained that the MCD awarded a tender to a private company in 2017 for the collection of toll tax, and, as per the contract, the company had to pay Rs 1,200 crore to the MCD every year. “The company paid the full amount to MCD in the first year, but ever since, in connivance with MCD, stopped giving the collected tax to the civic agency. The corporation, which should have cancelled the tender, blacklisted the company and issued a tender to a new company, but has done nothing for the last four years,” he claimed.

Sisodia also alleged that in 2021, the MCD awarded the tender to the sister organisation of the previous company for a less amount. “The company was given relaxation of Rs 83 crore on account of the pandemic,” he said.

What is MCD’s defence?

The civic body said that in 2017, the contract was awarded to the said company for Rs 1,206 crore per annum for a period of five years. After getting the contract, the company stated that it suffered losses on account of opening the Eastern Peripheral and Western Peripheral, and challenged the issue in the High Court.

Advertisement

A senior official of the MCD said the court ordered authorities to stop toll collection from the free lane, and the company sought compensation for the loss it alleged to have suffered.

“MCD held several rounds of meetings to resolve the matter, and on failure of the company to make due payments, it terminated the contract,” the official said.

“At present, MCD has initiated proceedings for attachment of properties of the company. All legal steps have been initiated against the company and the matter is sub-judice in the High Court,” the official added.

Advertisement
Political Pulse |AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebies fight

What’s behind the new political tussle between AAP and the Delhi L-G?

The L-G of Delhi has in the recent past suspended several officials of the Delhi government, accusing them of corruption. Last week, L-G Saxena approved the suspension and initiation of disciplinary proceedings for “serious lapses” against 11 officers of the excise department, including the then excise commissioner, over the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?Premium
Explained: What is the significance of India’s talks with NATO?
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...Premium
At native village, locals still have faith in Nitish but some doubt his p...
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Opposition leaders skip Jagdeep Dhankar’s swear...
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...Premium
Kutch emerges epicentre of Gujarat’s Lumpy Skin disease outbreak, records...

The AAP, with its fresh allegations, seems to be reminding the L-G that while he is taking action against Delhi government officials, he has been ignoring the complaints against the MCD, which has an impression of being corruption ridden.

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 12-08-2022 at 11:06:40 am
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Karan Johar shocked after Sonam Kapoor calls Kiara Advani, Kriti Sanon 'underrated': 'They think they're big stars in their head'

2

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan’s opening

3

Derecognising parties over freebies is anti-democratic: Supreme Court

4

Laal Singh Chaddha movie review: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

5

Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 1: Aamir Khan-starrer tanks with one-fifth of Thugs of Hindostan's opening

Featured Stories

The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
August 12, 1982, Forty Years Ago: Mandal deferred
Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD?
Explained: What is the Rs 6,000 crore toll tax 'scam' in Delhi's MCD?
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained: What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
Kukis among those worried as Manipur Assembly nod to NRC stirs complex wa...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
AAP’s welfare model vs BJP’s labharthi: Kejriwal eyes dividends in freebi...
What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?
Explained

What is the significance of India's talks with NATO?

Premium
Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

Opinion | The toxic Fathers of St. Xavier's, Kolkata

France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

France's 3 Rafale jets makes crucial stopover in India

A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind
Attack on Army camp

A last call before line got cut, an unanswered call on fateful morning – tale of kin left behind

Never Have I Ever season 3: Show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Never Have I Ever season 3: Show exchanges desi flavour for bland comedy

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P
Delhi Confidential

Oppn leaders skip Dhankar's swearing ceremony as V-P

Premium
Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?
Doctor, I have a question

Why are swine flu & seasonal influenza spiralling?

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

Consult allies before taking major decisions: Ajit Pawar to Uddhav

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home
Champion steeplechaser

How a lazy mason cleared hurdles, built a new home

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale
Movie Review

Laal Singh Chaddha: Aamir Khan falls back on easy crutches in a meandering tale

Premium
Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch
SPONSORED

Airtel preparing to lead India’s 5G revolution, sets timeline for 5G service launch

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

Latest News 

Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 12: Latest News
Advertisement