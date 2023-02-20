Coal levy ‘scam’: Why ED is searching places linked to Chhattisgarh Congress leaders

Days ahead of the Congress plenary in Raipur, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) Monday launched searches at multiple locations in Chhattisgarh linked to Congress leaders and some officials. The searches are being conducted in a case of money laundering the central agency is probing, regarding “illegal levy” on transportation of coal in the state.

What is the case?

It has been alleged by the ED that an illegal levy of Rs25 per tonne of coal was being collected in the state from transporters, by certain middlemen in connivance with key politicians and bureaucrats. The agency has alleged that in the past few years, more than Rs540 crore was collected in this manner, with part of the money going to Congress politicians.

The agency began probing the case in October last year on the basis of an FIR by the Income Tax department. It has since conducted multiple search operations, arrested nine people and attached assets to the tune of Rs170 crore.

Why is the case significant?

During the course of its investigations, the ED has not only raided top bureaucrats in the state, but also arrested and chargesheeted some. The investigations reached the doorsteps of state Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel when in December last year, the agency arrested his deputy secretary Saumya Chaurasia. Chaurasia, a state service official, was said to have had considerable clout in Baghel’s office.

Apart from Chaurasia, the agency has raided the premises of 2004 batch IAS officer P Anbalgan, currently Secretary of Water Resources Department, Tourism and Culture; and arrested IAS officer Sameer Vishnoi. It also raided the house of Raigarh collector Ranu Sahu in October last year and declared that she was “missing”. Three IPS officers too have been named in a prosecution complaint — equivalent to a chargesheet — filed by the agency earlier this month.

What has the probe found?

The agency, while arresting one Laxmikant Tiwari, businessman Sunil Kumar Agarwal of the Indramani Group, and IAS officer Vishnoi last year, had claimed that the illegal levy was generating Rs2-3 crore per day.

“The cartel led by Mr Suryakant Tiwari with the assistance of very Senior Officers created a network of extortion, by which each buyer/transporter of Coal had to first pay Rs25 per tonne before getting the NOC from the DM’s office. They kept men who would collect and move money and share the exploits between the kingpins, workers, Senior IAS-IPS Officers and politicians. It is estimated that around Rs2-3 crore was generated on a daily basis,” ED said in a statement then.

On P Anbalgan, the ED claimed that it was during his tenure as mining secretary that the system of coal transportation was changed from online to manual, allowing for the illegal levy to be charged.

In the prosecution complaint, the ED also alleged that Chaurasia was the “key person” in creating the syndicate led by Tiwari and “directly acquired proceeds of crime to an extent of more than Rs30 crore”.

The prosecution complaint names three IPS officers, among several other government officials, who allegedly passed on information to Tiwari, purportedly on Chaurasia’s instructions.

How was the levy collected?

According to the ED, on July 15, 2020, the state’s Geology and Mining Department modified the online process of e-permits for transporting of coal from Chhattisgarh’s mines, making the issuance of a manual No Objection Certificate (NOC) necessary. No SOP or procedure was circulated in this regard, the ED has claimed.

A mining company issues a Coal Delivery order (CDO) in favour of the buyer, who is then required to deposit an EMD (Earnest Money Deposit) of Rs 500 per metric tonnes with the company and lift the coal within 45 days.

The new notification allegedly forced the mining companies to apply to the government for an NOC for issuance of the transport permit. Without the NOC, the permit would not be issued and the CDO not executed. After 45 days, the CDO would lapse, with the buyer’s (normally steel plants, or power plant owners) EMD forfeited and their coal supply disrupted, the ED claimed.

“The ED survey revealed that no prudent documentation system was in place. At many places, signatures were missing. Note sheets are missing. Namesake enquiry is conducted and NOCs are issued at the whims and fancy of the Collector/DMO. More than 30,000 NOCs have been issued since 15.7.22, without any SOP. Inward and Outward registers were not maintained. There is no clarity on the role of the officers. Many of the details like Transporter’s Name, Company’s Name etc are left blank,” an ED statement said.

Whom did the current searches target?

The raids, ED sources said, were conducted on premises of those people who were suspected of having received the proceeds of crime.

In its prosecution complaint, the ED claimed that of the Rs540 crore earned through the illegal coal levy, Rs277 crore flowed into the coffers of politicians and bureaucrats or was spent on the purchase of benami assets. While Rs170 crore was allegedly spent on purchase of properties, Rs36 crore was directly transferred to Chaurasia, Rs52 crore was paid to a senior politician of the ruling party in the state, Rs4 crore given to Chhattisgarh MLAs, Rs6 crore to former MLAs or other politicians, while Rs5 crore was sent to Jharkhand and Rs4 crore to Bengaluru.