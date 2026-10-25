What does the Cabinet Secretary do, and what are the limits of the office’s powers?

The Cabinet Secretariat disclosed last week that it had decided against taking action against Maneesh Garg, a senior IAS officer serving in the Election Commission of India (ECI), noting that any such action would be “inappropriate” and “construed as interference in the functioning of the Constitutional body”.

Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi had written to Cabinet Secretary T V Somanathan on July 29 seeking action against Garg. The Secretariat decided to acknowledge their letters but not act on them.

The correspondence was among the internal disagreements revealed in a September 23 investigation by The Indian Express, which found that Sandhu and Joshi had raised at least 14 objections over 10 months to decisions taken within the ECI. Their letters concerning Garg related specifically to a work-allocation order he issued on July 28, shortly after taking additional charge of the Commission’s administration division. The commissioners raised objections over the order and the manner in which it was issued.

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In its August 4 observations on the two commissioners’ submissions, the secretariat noted that the matter concerned the conduct of an officer appointed to the Commission by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC).

It stated, “The Commission is a Constitutional Body and is insulated from executive interference by design to ensure that it functions independently and in a transparent manner…The above communications are from the ECs in their individual capacity and, while they must be taken with due seriousness, they cannot be seen as a formal communication from the Commission as a whole.”

The commissioners’ decision to approach the Cabinet Secretary was unusual because the ECI, as an independent constitutional authority, ordinarily has limited dealings with the Union government and exercises disciplinary control over officers serving within it. The commissioners also have a role in reviewing such officers’ performance. Their decision to individually approach the Cabinet Secretary, rather than pursue the matter through the Commission, therefore raised questions about the extent of internal disagreements within the poll body.

Who is the Cabinet Secretary?

The Cabinet Secretary is the administrative head of the Cabinet Secretariat. They are also the senior-most officer of the Indian Administrative Service—the highest position an IAS officer can hold while in service.

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Ranked 11th in the order of precedence and functioning under the Prime Minister, the Cabinet Secretary ensures the smooth conduct of government business, coordinates between ministries and supports decision-making at the highest levels.

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The Cabinet Secretariat has a large number of officials, including three Secretary-rank officers. Its attached offices include the Directorate of Public Grievances, the National Authority Chemical Weapons Convention, the Office of the Principal Scientific Advisor and the Direct Benefit Transfer Mission.

Who is the present incumbent?

The post has been occupied by some of the most renowned bureaucrats of their time. T V Somanathan, a 1987-batch officer of the Tamil Nadu cadre, is the 32nd person to hold the post since 1950. He reached retirement age in 2025, but his tenure has been extended twice — including this August — for one year each. Under the current rules, a Cabinet Secretary’s tenure can be extended up to a maximum of five years.

Former Cabinet Secretaries include T N Seshan, who later became Chief Election Commissioner, and Vishnu Sahai, Naresh Chandra, Dharma Vira and Prabhat Kumar, who went on to serve as Governors of different states.

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Somanathan’s predecessor, Rajiv Gauba, served for five years, while a few of his predecessors had tenures of four years. Ajit Seth notably served under both the UPA government led by Dr Manmohan Singh and the NDA government led by Narendra Modi.

How has the system evolved?

Under British rule, before the introduction of the portfolio system, government business was conducted collectively by the Governor-General in Council as a joint consultative body. The Indian Councils Act, 1861, enacted under Lord Canning, later provided the legal basis for the portfolio system and the Executive Council of the Governor-General.

Initially, the Executive Council Secretariat was headed by the Viceroy’s Private Secretary, who did not ordinarily attend meetings. Lord Willingdon introduced the practice of having the Private Secretary attend meetings. In November 1935, the Private Secretary was also designated Secretary to the Executive Council. The positions were later separated and a distinct Secretary appointed.

With the formation of the Interim Government in September 1946, the Secretariat was renamed the Cabinet Secretariat on September 5, 1946, and its Secretary became the Cabinet Secretary. Partition records show H M Patel signing documents as Cabinet Secretary as early as June 1947.

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After Independence, the Secretariat evolved beyond circulating papers and maintaining records into an institution that coordinated ministries and facilitated collective decision-making. Although the office was already functional, it was formally established in independent India in 1950, with N R Pillai appointed the first Cabinet Secretary.

What are the Cabinet Secretary’s roles and responsibilities?

The Cabinet Secretary is considered the country’s senior-most civil servant, and works directly under the Prime Minister. The Cabinet Secretariat administers the Government of India (Transaction of Business) Rules, 1961, and the Government of India (Allocation of Business) Rules, 1961.

Under the Transaction of Business Rules, departmental business is handled by, or under the directions of, the minister-in-charge, except matters reserved for the Prime Minister, the Cabinet or its committees, or the President. These rules specify the cases in which approval of the Prime Minister, the Cabinet and its committees, or the President is required.

Thus, while much of the government’s business is handled at the departmental level, matters of national importance may require approval from the Cabinet or one of its committees.

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The Cabinet Secretary’s principal responsibilities include facilitating cooperation between ministries and resolving differences; providing secretarial assistance to the Cabinet, including preparing agendas, maintaining minutes and records, and monitoring decisions; chairing committees of secretaries (CoSCs); supporting administrative reforms; participating in the empanelment and appointment of senior officials; coordinating responses to crises; and helping resolve disputes between ministries or between the Union and states.

The Cabinet Secretary also chairs the Conference of Chief Secretaries of States.

Under the rules, each departmental secretary is the administrative head of their department, responsible for the proper transaction of business and compliance with the rules. These provisions establish the respective roles of ministers and secretaries. The Cabinet Secretary’s coordinating functions operate within this framework.

What is the Cabinet Secretary’s role in senior appointments?

The Cabinet Secretary is also the ex-officio Chairman of the Civil Services Board. The Cabinet Secretary chairs meetings for empanelment up to the Joint Secretary level and recommends officers for Secretary, Additional Secretary and Special Secretary posts, while assisting the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

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The Cabinet Secretary monitors major Cabinet decisions and provides an administrative link to key departments under the Prime Minister’s portfolio, including administrative reforms and parliamentary affairs.

Should the ECs have complained to the Cabinet Secretariat?

Although the ECs had limited options in the circumstances, their decision to approach the Cabinet Secretary appears to have been aimed at adversely affecting the officer’s future career prospects.

The disclosed records show that the Cabinet Secretary forwarded the matter to the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT), stating: “Since Shri Maneesh Garg is an All-India Service officer as well as ACC appointee, a copy of the same may also be sent to Secretary, D/o Personnel & Training and Establishment Officer for placing the matter on record; this will enable it to be taken into account in future decision-making regarding the officer.”

The DoPT is the cadre-controlling authority for the IAS, to which Maneesh Garg belongs. A 1996-batch IAS officer of the Himachal Pradesh cadre, Garg is due to retire in June 2032. With nearly six years of service remaining, the matter will enter his personnel records and may affect future appraisals, appointments and elevations.