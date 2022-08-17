scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, August 18, 2022

Explained: BJP rejigs parliamentary board, here’s what the panel does

The BJP has dropped Nitin Gadkari and Shivraj Singh Chouhan from its parliamentary board, its apex organisational body, and brought in six new members. What roles and functions does this board perform?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Anurag Thakur and others at Parliament House Complex in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

In a major shake-up, the BJP on Wednesday dropped Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan from its parliamentary board, its apex organisational body, and brought in six new members, including Karnataka leader B S Yediyurappa, and Iqbal Singh Lalpura, the first Sikh leader to become a member of the body.

Union minister Sarbananda Sonowal, former Lok Sabha MP Satyanarayan Jatiya, BJP National OBC Morcha president K Lakshman, and national secretary Sudha Yadav are the others included in the party’s parliamentary board, the party’s highest decision-making body.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief J P Nadda and Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh are also part of the board.

Following the rejig, BJP leaders said the parliamentary board was now more socially and regionally representative. What roles and functions does this board perform?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Kerala football club stuck in Tashkent, S-G Tushar Me...
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...Premium
An Expert Explains: Why a stable Kenya is in the interest of Africa and t...
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...Premium
With fund & engineers, Taliban help rebuild gurdwara hit by Islamic S...
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...Premium
The woes of power: A moderate approach to the discom sector might be the ...

Five roles of the BJP parliamentary board

🔴 Is the top-most decision making body of the party, composed of members appointed by the BJP chief. It can have maximum 11 members.

🔴 Supervises activities of the parliamentary and legislative groups of the party, guides and regulates all organisational units below the National Executive.

🔴 Takes a call on choosing the CM face before elections, or who would be elevated to the position later.

Advertisement

🔴 Plays a role in giving tickets as parliamentary board members are also part of the BJP central election committee.

🔴 Has the authority to interpret rules of the party constitution. It can amend, add or delete provisions to the constitution.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 17-08-2022 at 09:50:44 pm
Next Story

Did asteroids bring water to Earth? Findings of the Hayabusa-2 probe, explained

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

5

Ball stuck in helmet, is that a catch? 3 out of 140 clear BCCI umpires’ test

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Chahar picks the first wicket in powerplay
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

Chahar picks the first wicket in powerplay

Farmers begin 75-hour protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, demand sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Farmers begin 75-hour protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, demand sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'
'Freebie' debate

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai
The City in Cinema

11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts
Trending now

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.

Most Popular

1

Madhavan on why Laal Singh Chaddha failed while Rocketry was a success: 'My film was a biopic, could've worked in any time...'

2

When should I get a heart check-up done to ensure I do not collapse on treadmill?

3

Florence Pugh was 'comfortable' showing her 'small breasts' in sheer pink Valentino gown

4

How to link voter ID with Aadhaar card: a step by step guide

5

Ball stuck in helmet, is that a catch? 3 out of 140 clear BCCI umpires’ test

Featured Stories

New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
New Sri Lankan president is focused on protecting upper-class interests
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Indra Meghwal, 9 Years Old
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Explained: What to know about the West Nile virus in New York City
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Quiet quitting: why doing less at work could be good for you – and your e...
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Kuldeep Bishnoi prepares for son’s ascension, Hooda faces a litmus test
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Ahead of state polls, two Congress MLAs join BJP in Himachal Pradesh
Chahar picks the first wicket in powerplay
IND vs ZIM 1st ODI

Chahar picks the first wicket in powerplay

Farmers begin 75-hour protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, demand sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Farmers begin 75-hour protest in Lakhimpur Kheri, demand sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'
Express Interview

Kohli: 'Even in a room full of people who love me, I've felt alone'

Premium
HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader
Rape complaint

HC raps Delhi Police, asks it to register FIR against BJP leader

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'
'Freebie' debate

TN Finance Minister asks: 'Why should I change my policy for you?'

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

How Rushdie's father 'invented' a family name to honour 12th-century Muslim rationalist

11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai
The City in Cinema

11 films that reveal the secret to being happy in Mumbai

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts
Trending now

Boy crashes Pope's audience. Their interaction is winning hearts

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News 

Advertisement
More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Aug 18: Latest News
Advertisement