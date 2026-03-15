Avimukteshwaranand vs UP govt: How tussle escalated from Sangam standoff to statewide ‘Dharma Yuddh’ call

What began as a dispute during the Magh Mela in Prayagraj over a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam (confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati) has now evolved into a prolonged confrontation between the seer Jyotirmath Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Over the past two months, the conflict has moved beyond administrative disagreements to sharp political and ideological exchanges, with senior leadership of two opposition parties, the Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Congress, extending its support to the seer. In turn, the seer has questioned the government’s commitment to cow protection and even challenged the CM’s credentials as a “sanyasi”. A day after Congress state president Ajay Rai extended his support to Avimukteshwaranand’s campaign, SP chief and former CM Akhilesh Yadav visited Avimukteshwaranand on Thursday (March 13).

What is the ongoing row and why has it become politically significant in UP? We explain.

Mauni Amavasya incident at Magh Mela

The confrontation began on January 18, 2026, during the Mauni Amavasya snan at the Magh Mela in Prayagraj — one of the most important bathing days of the religious gathering.

Swami Avimukteshwaranand alleged that the administration prevented him from taking a holy dip at the Sangam, which he described as an act of disrespect towards a Shankaracharya. In protest, the seer sat on an 11-day dharna at the mela site, refusing to take the dip until action was taken against officials whom he accused of misbehaving with him.

But the Prayagraj administration denied the allegation. Officials said the seer had arrived with a large procession and carriage, which was not permitted due to heavy crowds in the Sangam area. According to authorities, vehicles were barred in the zone and only pedestrian movement was allowed to ensure crowd safety. The officials also alleged despite repeated requests to step down and proceed for the dip on foot, the seer did not take heed, leading to congestion for several hours.

As the protest by the seer continued then, the Magh Mela Authority issued two notices to the seer, escalating the confrontation. One notice accused him of breaking a barrier on Triveni Pontoon Bridge No. 2, which was reserved for emergency use, and moving through the crowd with a carriage despite restrictions that could have potentially triggered a stampede. The notice warned that he could even be barred from future melas.

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In another notice, the administration raised a more sensitive issue: his use of the title “Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth”. Citing a 2022 Supreme Court order, the notice said it was “clear that no Dharmacharya has been consecrated as Shankaracharya of Jyotishpeeth” and asked him to explain how he was using the title and displaying it on signboards at his Magh Mela camp.

Legal dispute over ‘Shankaracharya’ title

The question of Avimukteshwaranand’s status as Shankaracharya of Jyotirmath (Jyotishpeeth) has been the subject of a legal dispute.

Hindu devotees offer prayers after taking holy dip at the Sangam on Makar Sankranti during the Magh Mela, in Prayagraj on January 15, 2020. Photo: Ritesh Shukla Hindu devotees offer prayers after taking holy dip at the Sangam on Makar Sankranti during the Magh Mela, in Prayagraj on January 15, 2020. Photo: Ritesh Shukla

In 2022, the Supreme Court had stayed his coronation, after objections were raised by another religious leader who argued that the appointment had not been properly endorsed according to tradition. The matter remains under a pending civil appeal. Based on this order, the Prayagraj administration said it had not accorded Shankaracharya protocol to Avimukteshwaranand at melas since then.

The seer and his supporters have rejected this stance. The seer’s spokesperson Sanjay Pandey argued that the selection of a Shankaracharya is a matter of Sanatan tradition dating back over 2,500 years, where the position is passed on to a chosen disciple, and said the administration should not interfere in religious matters.

A political turn

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The dispute soon acquired a political dimension, with the Samajwadi Party and Congress backing Avimukteshwaranand and accusing the BJP government of disrespecting saints and Sanatan Dharma.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had earlier said that asking a Shankaracharya to prove his credentials was an insult to religious traditions, while Congress leaders organised demonstrations and visits in solidarity with the seer.

Also read | Unease in UP BJP deepens amid gathering storm: UGC protests to Shankaracharya row

Initially, even BJP leaders appeared divided. While most refrained from direct comment, Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya attempted to strike a conciliatory note in Prayagraj, urging the seer to end his protest and assuring that any disrespect would be investigated.

But during a subsequent event, CM Adityanath, without naming anyone, warned that some people might be trying to “weaken Sanatan Dharma under the pretext of religion”. He also referred to such individuals as “Kalnemi”: a demon in disguise.

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The CM’s statement further triggered Avimukteshwaranand. After ending his protest and returning to Varanasi on January 30, he issued a 40-day ultimatum to the CM to “prove himself a Hindu”, demanding that the cow be declared “Rajya Mata” (state mother) in Uttar Pradesh, and that the export of beef from the state be stopped.

The seer also announced that if the demands were not met, a Sant Sammelan would be organised in Lucknow to decide the future course of action.

‘Gau Dharma Yuddh’ march

With the deadline approaching and no response from the government incoming, Avimukteshwaranand launched a march from Varanasi to Lucknow on March 7, called the “Gau Pratishtharth Dharma Yuddh Shankhnaad Yatra”. It included public meetings in several districts including Jaunpur, Sultanpur, Rae Bareli, Unnao, and Sitapur before reaching the state capital.

During the yatra, the seer intensified his criticism of the CM. In Unnao, he questioned Adityanath’s credentials as a sanyasi, asking why someone who has renounced worldly life continues to draw a salary and allowances from the government.

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The yatra culminated in a public meeting in Lucknow on March 11, where police granted permission with several conditions aimed at maintaining law and order. These included restrictions on provocative speeches against religious or political figures, limits on vehicles near the venue, and accountability of organisers for any disruption. Despite these conditions, the event went ahead and drew participation from opposition leaders, including UP Congress chief Ajay Rai and SP representatives.

At the Lucknow gathering, Avimukteshwaranand announced a major statewide campaign for cow protection. He declared that an 81-day “Gavishthi Yatra” would begin on May 3 from Gorakhpur, CM Adityanath’s political stronghold, and would conclude on July 23 in Gorakhpur, followed by another large gathering in Lucknow on July 24.

He also announced the formation of a new organisational structure called “Shankaracharya Chaturangini”, described as a force of monks and followers to mobilise support for cow protection.

Why this confrontation matters

This is not the first time Avimukteshwaranand has been at the centre of controversy. In 2024, he objected to the Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, arguing that the ritual should take place only after completion of the temple’s construction. Earlier, he had also alleged that gold was missing from the Kedarnath Temple, describing it as a scam.

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The ongoing tussle has placed the BJP government in a politically delicate position. Cow protection and religious symbolism have long been central to the BJP’s political messaging. Criticism from a prominent religious figure on the same issue creates an unusual challenge.

With opposition parties amplifying the issue and the seer planning a long mobilisation campaign, the confrontation between Avimukteshwaranand and the Yogi Adityanath government appears far from over, considering UP would start preparing for next year’s Assembly election in six months’ time.