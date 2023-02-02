Why have two Andhra Pradesh MLAs accused their own govt of tapping their phones?

Two MLAs of Andhra Pradesh’s ruling YSR Congress Party have alleged that their own government is tapping their phones, and that they are under surveillance. One of these MLAs — Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy of Nellore Rural — resigned from the party on Wednesday (February 1).

What have these two MLAs said?

Both Sridhar Reddy and the other MLA, Anam Ramanarayana Reddy of Venkatagiri (in Tirupati district), made similar allegations that their and their close associates’ mobile phones had been put under surveillance by the Intelligence Department of Andhra Pradesh Police.

On Wednesday morning, Sridhar Reddy claimed that he had evidence of the tapping, and announced his resignation from the YSRCP. He said that he had received a phone call from an Intelligence Department officer, who had asked him if an audio recording of him criticising the government was genuine.

Sridhar Reddy said that he was hurt that his own party and government suspected him.

Venkatagiri MLA Ramanarayana Reddy had made a similar allegation on January 31 night. The MLA said that he had been aware for several days that the two mobile phones he was using, as well the phones of his personal assistants, were under surveillance, and that he had therefore been making calls to his family on WhatsApp.

Ramanarayana Reddy, however, said that he would complete his term in the Assembly.

But why do these MLAs believe the government would target them?

Advertisement

Sridhar Reddy said that he has been vocal about the lack of development in his constituency, and that the YSRCP in Nellore district was riddled with factionalism. He said that he was being targeted by the party because of his criticism, and that several leaders had hinted to him that if he was not happy, he should quit.

Ramanarayana Reddy said that he had become a target after he complained against factions within the YSRCP in his constituency. He complained that local elected bodies had stopped inviting him to their meetings and functions.

Surely there must be more to the MLAs’ unhappiness than this?

Advertisement

Sources in the YSRCP said that both Sridhar Reddy and Ramanaryana Reddy were unhappy that they did not get berths in the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy Cabinet.

Sridhar Reddy has been unlucky twice — he was disappointed after he did not get a berth in the first Cabinet in June 2019. He was more upset after he did not get a chance even in the Cabinet rejig that took place in April 2022.

Ramanarayana Reddy was finance minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh from 2012 to 2014 when N Kiran Kumar Reddy of the Congress was in power. He joined the YSRCP in 2018, and had expected a berth in the Cabinet rejig, but felt offended after he was left out.

And what has been the YSRCP’s reaction?

The Regional Coordinator of the YSRCP, Balineni Srinivasa Reddy, dismissed the MLAs’ allegations as false. Srinivasa Reddy, who is the veteran MLA from the Ongole constituency, said that Sridhar Reddy was only trying to manufacture a scenario so that he could justify quitting the party and joining the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Srinivasa Reddy accused Sridhar Reddy of being ungrateful to the party that had given him a ticket twice in 2014 and 2019, and Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy who had backed him strongly.

Advertisement

Also Read in Explained | | Mamata steps into Amartya Sen-Visva Bharati row: What is the land dispute

“If he (Sridhar Reddy) wants to defect to the TDP, he does not have to give reasons and make up wild allegations. He is already claiming that in 2024 he would contest on a TDP ticket, which means that he has already reached an understanding with TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu,’’ Srinivasa Reddy said.

Sources in the YSRCP said that party leaders were in touch with Ramanaryana Reddy, who too was expected to leave.

Has the government reacted to the allegations?

Advertisement

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, advisor to state government on Public Affairs, dismissed the allegations. “There is no need to tap the phones of anyone in Andhra Pradesh. CM Jagan is a very strong and popular leader who enjoys the support of the people,’’ he said.

State Agriculture Minister K Govardhan Reddy, who belongs to Nellore district and had held consultations with district party leaders, said on Wednesday that Sridhar Reddy had not brought the issue of alleged phone-tapping to his notice.

Advertisement

“Our government does not need to tap anyone’s phones. We came to power with a landslide victory. These allegations are false. Sridhar Reddy has not spoken with me about his allegations and he has not approached the CM either,’’ Govardhan Reddy said.

IT Minister G Amarnath said that Sridhar Reddy was perhaps confused between a recording of a phone conversation and the tapping of a phone. “The government or any agency is not tapping anyone’s phone. Sridhar Reddy was sent an audio clip of his own voice which was in circulation by an official to confirm if it was his, and he thought that his phone was being tapped. His own friends circulated his audio clip. He can quit the party and resign as MLA but why make such allegations?” he said.

Have there been allegations of the Andhra Pradesh government tapping phones earlier too?

There have been some allegations around the use of Pegasus, the Israeli-manufactured malware that government agencies around the world have been accused of using to mount surveillance against dissidents and political opponents.

On March 21, 2022, the Andhra Pradesh Assembly passed a resolution to set up a committee to find out if the previous Telugu Desam Party (TDP) government had bought and used Pegasus to keep a tab on political rivals including the YSRCP leadership. Finance Minister B Rajendranath told the House it was “quite possible” the Naidu government may have bought and used the spyware.

The resolution came after the ruling YSRCP told the House that it had taken note of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s comments that while her government had rejected an offer to buy Pegasus 4-5 years ago, the software had been acquired by Andhra Pradesh when TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu was Chief Minister.

The TDP had dismissed the allegations. Chandrababu Naidu’s son and TDP national general secretary Nara Lokesh had said that Pegasus did offer to sell the spyware to the then AP government, “but we rejected it”. “If the government had purchased the spyware, there would be a record of it,’’ he had said.