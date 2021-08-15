Explained: PM Gati Shakti Master Plan that Modi announced on I-Day

On India’s 75th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the Centre will launch ‘PM Gati Shakti Master Plan’, a Rs. 100 lakh-crore project for developing ‘holistic infrastructure’.

What is Gati Shakti Master Plan?

In his speech, PM Modi pegged the project as a source of employment opportunities for the youth in future.

“In the coming days, we will launch PM Gati Shakti Plan, a 100 lakh crore national infrastructure master plan which will make a foundation for holistic infrastructure and give an integrated pathway to our economy,” PM Modi said.

What are the focus areas of the project?

PM Modi said that the Gati Shakti plan will help raise the global profile of local manufacturers and help them compete with their counterparts worldwide. It also raises possibilities of new future economic zones.

The prime minister also said that India needs to increase both manufacturing and exports. Every product that is sold globally from India is attached to India, which is why I am saying that every product of yours is a brand ambassador for India, he said.

More details and the launch date of the project are awaited. Other significant announcements include the launch of the National Hydrogen Mission and the opening up Sainik Schools for girls.