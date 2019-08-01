Explained: Telling Numbers — Over 140 are killed every day on national highways, expressways

Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, where the death toll from road accidents is among the highest in the country, were also among the 10-odd states where the number of people killed on the roads had, at last count, increased over the previous year.

Advertising

UP, India’s most populous state, saw 20,124 people killed on the roads in 2017, as compared to the 19,320 deaths in 2016. The corresponding numbers for MP, another large state, were 10,177 and 9,646, according to data provided to Lok Sabha by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways last week.

Roads in Maharashtra, the second-most populous state, however, seemed to be getting safer, the data show. The state saw 12,264 fatalities in 2017, fewer than the 12,935 in 2016, and the 13,212 in 2015. The 2017 number for Tamil Nadu, 16,157, was the second highest (after UP) that year, but lower than the state’s 2016 number of 17,218.

Across India, 51,204, 52,075, and 53,181 people were killed on National Highways (including expressways) in 2015, 2016, and 2017, as per information received from police departments of all States/UTs, the Ministry said in its reply. This works out to 140-145 deaths on India’s National Highways and expressways every day during the three years for which the data was presented.

The number of accidents on NHs and expressways in those years were 1,42,268, 1,42,359, and 1,41,466 respectively.