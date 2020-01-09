Explained: OK boomer — What does this millennial expression mean

The usage of “OK boomer” has increased over the past year when millennials and members of Generation Z started using the term – shorthand for “baby boomers” – as a retort to dismiss the older people born in the post-World War era. The usage of “OK boomer” has increased over the past year when millennials and members of Generation Z started using the term – shorthand for “baby boomers” – as a retort to dismiss the older people born in the post-World War era.

In the recent few months, the expression “Ok boomer” has been used by a parliamentarian, triggered content on video app TikTok, and even displayed on placards during various protests. In November 2019, protesters against climate change chanted “Ok boomer” as police arrested some of them during the annual Harvard-Yale football game.

The usage of “OK boomer” has increased over the past year when millennials and members of Generation Z started using the term – shorthand for “baby boomers” – as a retort to dismiss the older people born in the post-World War era. It is largely being used by them to vent the frustration that they feel towards the generations that came before them for leaving them a planet riddled with problems of climate change, population displacement and widening inequality.

According to various news reports, the expression was first used in 2015, on the website 4chan. It was used as an insult for some users who seemed “out of touch”. But even before this, according to Towards Data Science, the expression began to show up on Reddit comment threads as early as 2009.

Who is a “baby boomer”

Broadly, baby boomers are those people who were born between 1946 and 1964, successors of the “silent generation”, which includes those individuals born between 1928 and 1945. The post-war period was a time when people were wealthier, birth rates were spiking temporarily, and there was a hope for a better world, especially among many in the West. According to the Pew Research Centre, the oldest members of this generation were responsible for the peak in fertility rates, which began around 1946. The youngest members of this generation were born in 1964, which would mean baby boomers are roughly at least 55 years old today.

The baby boomer generation preceded Generation X, which includes people born between 1965 and 1980 and is characterised by low birth rates, a consequence of the entry of birth control pills in the market.

‘Ok boomer”

In November 2019, New Zealand MP for the Green Party, Chlöe Swarbrick told an old lawmaker “Ok boomer” after she was interrupted in parliament while giving a speech on climate change. After this, her dismissal began trending online and she was accused of ageism, which refers to discrimination on the basis of age.

In an op-ed Swarbrick subsequently wrote for The Guardian, she said, “My “OK boomer” comment in parliament was off-the-cuff, albeit symbolic of the collective exhaustion of multiple generations set to inherit ever-amplifying problems in an ever-diminishing window of time. It was a response – as is par-for-course – to a barrage of heckling in a Parliamentary Chamber that at present turns far too many regular folks off from engaging in politics.”

A few days before Swarbrick, the expression was popularised as a response to a TikTok video of an old man within which he said, “The millennials and Generation Z have the Peter Pan syndrome, they don’t ever want to grow up. They think that the utopian ideals that they have in their youth are somehow going to translate into adulthood and that somehow they are going to create this utopian society in which everything is equal, the government takes care of everything….”

The man’s video saw many dismissals in the form of “Ok boomer” posted by thousands of teenagers. The New York Times called this the “end of friendly generational relations”. From here on, the popularity of the phrase soared to the extent of people selling and buying “ok boomer” merchandise.

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd