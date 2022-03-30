Explained: Why Nitin Gadkari travelling to Parliament in hydrogen-powered car is significant

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari Wednesday travelled to the Parliament House in a hydrogen-based Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV), in what could be interpreted as a strong indication of a shift in stance by the Centre that has so far backed conventional battery-powered electric vehicles, or BEVs.

In which vehicle did Gadkari travel?

The Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways travelled in a Toyota Mirai vehicle, which sports three hydrogen tanks, and can be refuelled in an estimated five minutes. It also has a 1.24 kWh lithium ion battery pack. The car is powered by a 182 hp electric motor.

Why did he travel in this car?

On Wednesday, Gadkari’s office posted on the microblogging site Koo: “Union Minister Shri @nitin.gadkari ji visited Parliament House by Hydrogen based Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEV) today. Demonstrating the car powered by ‘Green Hydrogen’, Shri Gadkari ji emphasised the need to spread awareness about Hydrogen, FCEV technology and its benefits to support hydrogen-based society for India.”

Earlier this year, Gadkari had said in Goa that he would start using a vehicle that runs on green hydrogen as a pilot project. For the same, he said that Indian Oil Corporation had assured the supply of green hydrogen.

How is this car different from other electric vehicles?

Typically, there are four broad categorisations of electric vehicles—conventional hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), plug-in hybrid vehicles (PHEVs), BEVs and FCEVs.

FCEVs such as Toyota’s Mirai, Honda’s Clarity and Hyundai’s Nexo use hydrogen gas to power an on-board electric motor.

FCEVs combine hydrogen and oxygen to produce electricity, which runs the motor. Since they’re powered entirely by electricity, FCEVs are considered EVs, but unlike BEVs, their range and refuelling processes are comparable to conventional cars and trucks.

The major difference between a BEV and a hydrogen FCEV is that the latter enables a refuelling time of just five minutes, compared to 30-45 minutes charging for a BEV. Also, consumers get about five times better energy storage per unit volume and weight, which frees up a lot of space for other things, while allowing the rider to go farther.

What is India’s policy on hydrogen-powered vehicles?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking at the 3rd Re-inVest Conference in November 2020, had announced plans to launch a comprehensive National Hydrogen Energy Mission.

In the Union Budget for 2021-22 last year, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed launching a Hydrogen Energy Mission in 2021-22 for generating hydrogen from green power sources.

Last month, the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy announced a 13-point Green Hydrogen Policy detailing the various incentives and ways to manufacture green hydrogen.