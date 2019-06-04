Explained: Nipah makes a comeback in Kerala; all you need to know

A year after Kerala contained the local outbreak, a youth from Ernakulam district has tested positive for Nipah virus infection. Scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research’s apex lab, National Institute of Virology (NIV), have, as per WHO protocol, tested the sample as positive.

ICMR officials have urged people not to panic as a high-level central team is already at ground zero to understand and determine the source of the Nipah outbreak.

What is Nipah virus?

The Nipah virus infection is an emerging zoonosis which causes diseases in both animals and humans. The natural host of the virus is fruit bats of the Pteropodidae family and Pteropous genus.

At NIV, scientists have urged people not to panic as there is a likelihood of it being a local outbreak. Last year, the Nipah virus infection was limited to two districts Kozhikode and Malappuram and 17 people had died.

Nipah commonly affects animals like bats, pigs, dogs and horses. It can spread from animals to humans. As the virus is a biosafety level (BSL) 4 agent, biocontainment precautions have to be followed during contact with excretions, secretions and body fluids of suspected cases. Adequate biosafety precautions will also have to be taken during collection, transport, storage and processing of clinical samples from suspected cases.

Nipah outbreak in 2018

In May 2018, an NiV outbreak occurred in the Kozhikode and Malappuram districts of Kerala. The initial case-patient was hospitalised on May 3, 2018, but his blood sample could not be collected for laboratory confirmation of NiV. From May 3 to 29, NiV infection was confirmed in 18 other patients, linked to the initial probable case-patient, through detection of NiV RNA by reverse transcription PCR of throat swab, urine, or blood samples. Sixteen patients with laboratory-confirmed NiV infection died (case-fatality rate 89 per cent).

Although the source of infection for the initial case remained unknown, all subsequent cases occurred by person-to-person transmission through close contact with NiV patients.

As part of contact tracing, district health authorities at Kerala had identified 2,600 contacts of laboratory-confirmed NiV patients. Contacts were classified into five categories depending on the type of exposure they had with patients, similar to the scheme of classification followed during Ebola outbreaks. Contacts were monitored for 21 days postexposure for development of febrile illness.