Explained: Who are Nihangs, the Sikh sect again in spotlight after Singhu lynching?

A year and half after one of their groups chopped off the hand of an Assistant Sub Inspector of Punjab Police in Patiala after being intercepted to show a curfew pass during Covid lockdown, Nihang Sikhs are in spotlight again – for the early Friday morning brutal lynching of a man they accused of disrespecting Guru Granth Sahib at Singhu protest site, with a group of them claiming responsibility in several videos that went viral on social media. An explainer on past incidents involving them, their history and current status.

Who is a Nihang?

Nihang is an order of Sikh warriors, characterised by blue robes, antiquated arms such as swords and spears, and decorated turbans surmounted by steel quoits. According to Sikh historian Dr Balwant Singh Dhillon, “Etymologically the word Nihang in Persian means an alligator, sword and pen but the characteristics of Nihangs seem to stem more from the Sanskrit word nihshank which means without fear, unblemished, pure, carefree and indifferent to worldly gains and comfort.” The 19th century historian Rattan Singh Bhangu describes Nihangs as “unaffected by pain or comfort”, “given to meditation, penance and charity” and “complete warriors”.

When was the order formed?

Dhillon says the order can be traced back to the creation of the Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699. The word Nihang, he adds, also occurs in a hymn in the Guru Granth Sahib, where it alludes to a fearless and unrestrained person. “However, there are some sources which trace their origin to Guru Gobind Singh’s younger son, Fateh Singh (1699-1705), who once appeared in the Guru’s presence dressed in a blue chola… and blue turban with a dumala (piece of cloth forming a plume). On seeing his son look so majestic, the Guru remarked that it shall be the dress of Nihangs, the reckless soldiers of the Khalsa,” Dhillon says.

How were Nihangs different from other Sikhs, and other Sikh warriors?

As per an account by the East India Company’s Colonel James Skinner (1778-1841), Khalsa Sikhs were divided into two groups: “Those who put on blue attire which Guru Gobind Singh used to wear at the time of battle” and those who “do not follow any restrictions on the colour of their dress” though both of them “follow the profession of soldiery and are brave without peer in the art of musketry and chakarbazi, and the use of quoits”. Dhillon says “Nihangs observe the Khalsa code of conduct in its strictest sense. They do not profess any allegiance to an earthly master. Instead of saffron they hoist a blue Nishan Sahib (flag) atop their shrines.” Nihangs use the slogans ‘chhardi kala’ (forever in high spirits) and ‘tiar bar tiar’ (state of ever preparedness) for unforeseen events. “The Nihangs are fond of a popular drink called shardai or sharbati degh (sacrament drink) which contains grounded almonds, cardamom seeds, poppy seeds, black pepper, rose petals and melon seeds. When a small measure of cannabis is added to it, it is termed sukhnidhan (treasure of comfort). A higher dose of cannabis in it was known as shaheedi deg, sacrament of martyrdom. It was taken (while) battling enemies,” tells Dr Dhillon.

What is their role in Sikh history?

Nihangs had a major role in defending the Sikh panth after the fall of the first Sikh rule (1710-15) when Mughal governors were killing Sikhs, and during the onslaught of Afghan invader Ahmed Shah Durrani (1748-65). When the Khalsa army was divided into five battalions in 1734, one Nihang or Akali battalion was led by Baba Deep Singh Shahid. Nihangs also took control of the religious affairs of the Sikhs at Akal Bunga (now known as Akal Takht) in Amritsar. They did not consider themselves subordinate to any Sikh chief and thus maintained their independent existence. At Akal Takht, they held the grand council (Sarbat Khalsa) of Sikhs and pronounced the resolution (Gurmata) passed. Their clout came to an end after the fall of Sikh Empire in 1849 when the British authorities of Punjab appointed a manager (sarbrah) for the administration of the Golden Temple in 1859. “In the recent past, the Nihang chief, Baba Santa Singh, at the instance of Indian Government had fallen afoul of the mainstream Sikhs as he went on to rebuild the Akal Takht that was damaged during Operation Bluestar in June 1984. Some Nihangs, namely Ajit Singh Poohla, collaborated with the Punjab police to eliminate Sikh militants,” observes Dr Dhillon.

In Punjab, what are the other major incidents in recent past involving Nihang Sikhs?

In April last year, a group of Nihang Sikhs attacked policemen in Patiala and chopped off the hand of an Assistant Sub Inspector of Punjab police after they were intercepted and asked to show curfew pass during Covid pandemic lockdown. Nihangs crashed their vehicle into a police barricade and came out of the vehicle wielding sharp-edged weapons. They then chased the policemen and attacked them. ASI Harjeet Singh had to undergo a seven hour surgery at PGI Chandigarh to suture back his chopped off hand. Later, police arrested 11 Nihangs, including a woman, from a dera complex in Balbera village, which also houses a gurdwara. In July this year, two Nihang Sikhs set afire a statue of slain Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in Ludhiana and uploaded a video on social media claiming responsibility for the act. Both were arrested.

What is their current status?

Nihangs today constitute a small community. About a dozen bands, each headed by a jathedar (leader), are still carrying on with the traditional order. Prominent among these are Budha Dal, Taruna Dal and their factions. In the absence of a centralised command, the Nihangs are loosely organised. For the whole year they remain stationed at their respective deras (centres) but set out on their annual pilgrimage of Anandpur Sahib, Damdama Sahib Talwandi Sabo and Amritsar, take part in religious events and exhibit their martial skills and horsemanship. In the ongoing farm protest, groups of Nihangs went to Singhu to express solidarity with the protesting farmers.

According to Dr Gurmeet Singh Sidhu, professor-in-charge Guru Gobind Singh Chair at Punjabi University, Patiala, “With the advent of modernity, the balance between Bani (Guru Granth Sahib) and Bana (outer form) broke down, resulting in problems and unethical actions. Earlier, Nihangs would never attack an unarmed person.”

Who can become a Nihang?

As per a top Nihang Sikh leader, irrespective of caste, creed or religion having unshorn hair and following Sikh traditions and who remembers five banis, performs daily ablutions by waking up at 1 am and performs morning and evening prayers can be included in the sect. The baptized Sikh willing to become a Nihang and fulfilling conditions is given robes and weapons similar to the ones carried by Guru Gobind Singh when he founded the Khalsa.