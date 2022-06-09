Explained: Next-generation Corvettes, and the combat edge Navy seeks through them

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has given the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for several capital acquisition projects of the Indian defence forces. This includes the procurement of next-generation Corvettes for the Indian Navy at an approximate cost of Rs 36,000 crore. A look at the features of these naval vessels and their efficacy in the modern naval battlefield.

What is a Corvette?

A Corvette is the smallest class of naval ships and it falls below the warship class of a frigate. These are highly agile ships and are categorised as missile boats, anti-submarine ships, coastal patrol crafts and fast attack naval vessels. The word corvette itself is derived from French and Dutch origin. Corvettes date back to the 18th and the 19th century when they were extensively used in the naval warfare duels that were fought at high seas. However, these were powered by sails and masts, and disappeared for a while when steam powered naval ships made their appearance. During World War II, the term Corvette was used to describe vessels which had anti-submarine roles assigned to them. Modern Corvettes can go up to 2,000 tons in displacement which helps in keeping them agile.

What kind of Corvettes does the Indian Navy possess?

The Indian Navy at present has the Kamorta Class Corvettes, which are also known as Project 28. These ships have an anti-submarine role and are manufactured at Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers in Kolkata. The four Kamorta Class Corvettes that the Indian Navy possesses are named INS Kamorta, INS Kadmatt, INS Kiltan and INS Kavaratti. The first of these was commissioned in 2014 and the last one in 2020.

What new capabilities will the new generation Corvettes have?

The next-generation Corvettes will be manufactured for various roles like surveillance missions, escort operations, deterrence, surface action group operations, search and attack and coastal defence. It is worth noting that these roles will be in addition to the anti-submarine roles being already performed by the existing Corvettes in the Navy.

As per the AoN accorded by the DAC, these next-generation generation Corvettes will be constructed based on new in-house design of the Indian Navy using latest technology of ship buildings and would contribute to further the government’s initiative of Security and Growth for all in the region (SAGAR).

The in-service Kamorta Class Corvettes also have a high degree of indigenous equipment being used on the platform. This includes Bharat Electronic Limited (BEL) manufactured ‘Shikari’ sensor and processing system and Bomber and Electronic Warfare Suits also manufactured by BEL and named ‘Ajanta’. These vessels also have the ‘Sanket’ electronic warfare systems and ‘Kavach’ decoy launchers.