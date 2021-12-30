Explained: New Year celebration curbs imposed by states to control spread of Covid-19

From curfews to restrictions on movements, state governments have become cautious with New Year’s Eve celebrations around the corner. As Covid-19 cases rise across the country, states have imposed several measures in view of the fast-spreading Omicron variant.

India, on Wednesday, reported 13,154 new coronavirus cases. The active cases currently stand at 82,402, while the death toll has climbed to 4,80,860. The Omicron case tally has also risen to 961, with 263 cases in Delhi and 252 in Maharashtra.

We take a look at the measures imposed by states on New Year celebrations:

Delhi

The national capital has issued a ‘yellow alert’ in view of the rising Covid-19 cases and the daily positivity remaining above 0.5% for two consecutive days. According to city’s Graded Response Action Plan, night curfews, closure of schools, colleges, movie theatres and gyms are in effect. All large political and religious gatherings will also be prohibited in the city and restaurants, pubs and clubs will function with 50% capacity till 10 pm.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has also stated that no event or gathering to celebrate New Year will be allowed in the city. It has also directed officials to strengthen the enforcement machinery and deploy “sufficient number of enforcement teams on field for keeping utmost vigil at public places…”

Maharashtra

While the state government has not completely banned New Year celebrations, it has imposed several restrictions. Only 50 per cent attendance is allowed at events in confined spaces, while the limit is capped at 25 per cent for open areas.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has, however, banned any kind of New Year celebrations – inside or in open spaces — in Mumbai. Mumbai Poli, too, have issued similar restrictions. Booking boats, banquet halls, etc for parties on December 31 is not permitted in Mumbai as well. These establishments, however, will remain open till 12:30 am for dine-in facilities as long as they maintain 50 per cent occupancy. The hotel owners also have to ensure that the staff is fully vaccinated.

The Maharashtra government has issued detailed guidelines to ensure low-key celebrations. The circular reiterates the state government’s previous order that bans the assembly of five or more persons from 9 pm to 5 am. The rules also prohibit organising any kind of religious/cultural program on the occasion of New Year and also disallows fireworks.

Karnataka

Among the first few states to impose restrictions on New Year celebrations, Karnataka has barred all celebrations in the public. While the government has allowed the celebrations inside restaurants, it has strictly prohibited special events and restricted attendance at 50 per cent while mandating full vaccination.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said restrictions would be in place from December 30 to January 2. “The mass gatherings at any place across the state for new year celebrations have been banned. However, the seating capacity at pubs and restaurants has been restricted to 50 per cent with no special events like DJ. The staff at pubs and restaurants should be fully vaccinated,” the CM said.

Goa

A popular destination for tourists at this time of the year, Goa has not imposed any night curfew due to the pandemic. However, a negative RT-PCR certificate or a fully vaccinated certificate is mandatory for those attending events inside the state.

Goa Govt announces new restrictions to contain #COVID19 spread Casinos, cinema halls, auditoriums, river cruises, water parks & entertainment parks to operate at maximum of 50% capacity Fully-vaccinated or those possessing negative COVID certificate to get entry into the state pic.twitter.com/RLr8HpA1WQ — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2021

The state government has also stated that casinos, cinema halls, auditoriums, river cruises, and water and entertainment parks will operate at 50 per cent of its capacity.

Rajasthan

A night curfew has been imposed between 11 pm and 5 am in Rajasthan and the maximum attendance at public gatherings has been capped at 200. Further, the state government is also set to restrict the movement of unvaccinated people by allowing only those vaccinated in public places.

Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu, too, has issued an advisory banning New Year celebrations on beaches and other public places like hotels, resorts, pubs across the state in the wake of the spread of the Omicron variant. People have been advised to stay indoors and celebrate at their homes.

Restaurants and hotels in Tamil Nadu have been allowed to function till 11 pm on December 31 adhering to standard operating procedures and managements have been asked to ensure their employees are fully vaccinated against Covid-19.