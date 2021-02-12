scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, February 12, 2021
Latest news

Explained: New Research on Covid testing in suitcase lab

Scientists at Leipzig University have found that this mini-laboratory provides test results that are almost as good as a PCR test.

By: Express News Service | February 12, 2021 10:31:20 am
Researchers test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease, at a lab. (The New York Times: Emile Ducke, File)

Scientists have devised a portable suitcase laboratory equipped with facilities and testing and delivering results for Covid-19 infection.

In cooperation with several African universities, scientists at Leipzig University have found that this mini-laboratory provides test results that are almost as good as a PCR test – and almost in real time, the University said in a media statement.

The researchers have now published their findings in the journal Analytical Chemistry.

Coronavirus Explained
Click here for more

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

The compact case aims at providing rapid coronavirus test results in regions of Africa. The case is a small, mobile laboratory equipped with a diagnostic device, solar power supply, various reagents, some reference RNA extracts and rubber gloves.

📣 JOIN NOW 📣: The Express Explained Telegram Channel

“It takes only 15 minutes to get a result,” virologist Dr Ahmed Abd El Wahed , who is leading the study at Leipzig University, was quoted as saying.

Source: Leipzig University

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

EXPRESS OPINION

Feb 12: Latest News

Advertisement
X