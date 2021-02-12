Explained: New Research on Covid testing in suitcase lab

Researchers test for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease, at a lab. (The New York Times: Emile Ducke, File)

Scientists have devised a portable suitcase laboratory equipped with facilities and testing and delivering results for Covid-19 infection.

In cooperation with several African universities, scientists at Leipzig University have found that this mini-laboratory provides test results that are almost as good as a PCR test – and almost in real time, the University said in a media statement.



The researchers have now published their findings in the journal Analytical Chemistry.



The compact case aims at providing rapid coronavirus test results in regions of Africa. The case is a small, mobile laboratory equipped with a diagnostic device, solar power supply, various reagents, some reference RNA extracts and rubber gloves.

“It takes only 15 minutes to get a result,” virologist Dr Ahmed Abd El Wahed , who is leading the study at Leipzig University, was quoted as saying.

Source: Leipzig University