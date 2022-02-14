Explained: What is driving the new language-domicile protest in Jharkhand?

Several parts of Jharkhand are seeing massive protests against the inclusion of Bhojpuri and Magahi as “regional languages” in district-level competitive examinations for government jobs. Hundreds of protesters, including women, have been marching with placards, raising slogans against the government mainly in the east-central districts of Bokaro and Dhanbad, but also in Giridih and Ranchi.

The protests have gathered momentum since the last week of January, and some very large gatherings have been seen in the last few days. Thousands protested in the Silli area of Ranchi district on Sunday, and in Bagodar in Giridih district on Saturday.

Why are the protests taking place?

On December 24, the Jharkhand Personnel, Administrative Reforms, and Rajbhasha Department issued a notification to include Magahi, Bhojpuri, and Angika among others as regional languages in the district-level selection process through exams conducted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC).

The notification triggered resentment in a section of people especially in Bokaro and Dhanbad, who saw the inclusion of Bhojpuri and Magahi as an “infringement” on the rights of Adivasis and Moolvasis. The protesters argue that the “low population” of Magahi and Bhojpuri speakers in these two districts did not “warrant” the inclusion of these languages in the job selection process.

Anecdotal evidence suggests there is a relatively small number of Magahi- and Bhojpuri-speaking people in these districts; however, no precise data are available.

The Sangharsha Samiti member addressing the crowd in Giridih. The Sangharsha Samiti member addressing the crowd in Giridih.

What kind of examinations are these?

There is no clarity so far. Eligibility requirements are relatively modest, and the exams will be held for appointments to lower-level jobs in the districts. But these jobs are yet to be advertised.

“The notification is for the selection of matriculation- (Class 10) and Intermediate- (Class 12) pass candidates at the district level through JSSC examinations. It is not applicable to the selection process at the level of the state. As of now, no vacancies have been advertised against the notification,” Pawan Jha, who has been coaching students for competitive examinations since 2002, said.

Jha added this would be the first time that the exams would have Bhojpuri, Angika, and Magahi as language papers, and the government was expected to announce details of the weightage and marks.

Who is protesting against the notification?

The Jharkhandi Bhasha Sangharsha Samiti, an organisation of Moolvasis and Adivasis which claims to be apolitical, has organised more than 50 protest gatherings over the last few days. Tirth Nath Akash, a spokesperson for the Samiti, said the protests were intended to pressure the government on the inclusion of these languages in the two districts of Bokaro and Dhanbad.

“It is our (Adivasi) government, and it is important to force them to listen. Language is a very important issue. The population that speaks Magahi and Bhojpuri in Bokaro and Dhanbad is minuscule, so what sense does it make to include these languages? It will only make jobs scarcer for Jharkhandis. We are not opposing the inclusion of these languages in Latehar, Garhwa or Palamu, because a substantial population speaks these languages in those areas.”

Is this the only issue for the protesters?

They are also demanding that 1932 be made the cut-off date while taking into account proof of land records for the state’s domicile policy. This has long been contentious. Following the creation of Jharkhand in 2000, the first Chief Minister, Babulal Marandi, thought it was necessary to define a ‘Jharkhandi’ in order to provide benefits including government jobs to local people.

In 2016, the Raghubar Das government came out with a “relaxed domicile policy” that included criteria such as employment for the last 30 years, and essentially made 1985 the cut-off year. After coming to power in 2019, the Hemant Soren government set up a cabinet sub-committee to re-define domicile.

Is there any opposition to the protests?

A group called the Bhojpuri, Magahi, Maithili Angika Manch, which is backed by RJD Loktantrik, a Jharkhand splinter of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), has criticised the alleged polarising nature of the protests. Manch president Kailash Yadav has claimed that more than 1 crore people in Jharkhand speak Bhojpuri, Magahi, and Angika, and recalled the “immense contribution” of Bhojpuri and Magahi speakers to the state. “We request the education minister to treat Biharis with respect, and to not polarise the public,” Yadav has said.

Jharkhand Education Minister Jagarnath Mahato has posted on Twitter: “Jharkhand ki sarkar Jharkhandion ne banaaya hai aur yahaan unki baat suni jayegi. (Jharkhandis have made this government, and it is their voice that will be heard.)”

The JMM-Congress have not officially taken a stand. Some people in the BJP have opposed the inclusion of Urdu, but have been largely silent on Magahi, Bhojpuri and Angika. Former BJP ally All Jharkhand Students Union Party has opposed the inclusion.

So, where is this protest headed?

Author and human rights activist Gladson Dungdung said the protest on the language issue is “full of contradictions”. According to Dungdung, some MLAs have been “directly involved in crowd-gathering”, “so the claim that this movement is apolitical is not true”.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Placards and banners displayed at the protests say “Bahri bhasa Jharkhand mein nai chaltu. (Languages from outside Jharkhand cannot run here.)” However, Dungdung pointed out, the protesters do not have a problem with Bengali or Odia being made regional languages, nor do they oppose other districts having Bhojpuri and Magahi as regional languages.

According to Dungdung, while political parties will take some mileage, the protests will ultimately “fizzle out”.