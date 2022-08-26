scorecardresearch
Explained: Mosquitoes’ fail-safe sense of smell gets them past repellents, says study

In mosquitoes, according to the study, different receptors can respond to different odours in the same neuron. So, even if one receptor family is impaired, it does not hamper the mosquito’s ability to find and feast on human blood.

mosquito sense of smell, Express Explained, mosquito, mosquito repellent, bug repellent, Explained, Indian Express Explained, Opinion, Current AffairsMosquitoes are intensely attracted to body odour and carbon dioxide, and research in the past has found that eliminating entire receptors in mosquitoes that are used for decoding carbon dioxide does not stop them from finding their human prey.

If you have ever wondered how mosquitoes manage to sniff you out even when you are covered in bug repellent, scientists may have found the reason.

A recent study published in the journal Cell has revealed that mosquitoes have an evolved, unconventional sense of smell that provides them with a fail-safe method to find humans.

“The canonical view is that olfactory sensory neurons each express a single chemosensory receptor that defines its ligand selectivity,” the study notes, adding that in the Ae. Aegypti mosquitoes that were studied, it was found that they had “many neurons co-expressing multiple chemosensory receptor genes”.

Simply put, this specialised olfactory sense goes against the common olfactory understanding of ‘one neuron, one receptor’. In humans, for example, whenever a smell hits the nose, it triggers a sensory receptor after which corresponding neurons carry the message to the brain.

Mosquitoes are intensely attracted to body odour and carbon dioxide, and research in the past has found that eliminating entire receptors in mosquitoes that are used for decoding carbon dioxide does not stop them  from finding their human prey.

The latest study points to the reason why this might be happening. The research team behind the study said that they did not expect to discover this when they embarked on the research project. But the development is key to fighting back against these persistent human foes.

Mosquitoes transmit diseases like malaria, West Nile virus, Zika virus, and dengue among others. The researchers said they hoped that better understanding of the insects’ olfactory functions would  help humans design repellents that work better in keeping them at bay.

India as a foreign policy leader and balancer

