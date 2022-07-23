scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, July 22, 2022

Explained: Meant to boost revenue, new liquor policy ran into trouble from early on

Proposed in 2020, it came into effect in November 2021. Delhi was divided into 32 zones with each zone having 27 liquor vends. It also marked the exit of the government from selling liquor — only private liquor shops now run in the city and each municipal ward has 2-3 vends. I

By: Express News Service | New Delhi |
July 23, 2022 3:41:07 am
Express Explained, Delhi government, Liquor policy, AAP government, Delhi news, Delhi city news, New Delhi, India news, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsAccording to officials, if changes are made/proposed after implementing the policy, the excise department needs to place it before the Cabinet and forward it to L-G for approval. Chief secretary Naresh Kumar, when appointed in April, found alleged “procedural lapses” and asked the Excise department to reply.

The Delhi government’s liquor policy has faced stiff opposition ever since it was announced. While the AAP government maintains it would end the liquor mafia, the BJP has accused it of allowing liquor shops close to schools and places of worship.

What is the policy?

Proposed in 2020, it came into effect in November 2021. Delhi was divided into 32 zones with each zone having 27 liquor vends. It also marked the exit of the government from selling liquor — only private liquor shops now run in the city and each municipal ward has 2-3 vends. It aimed to end the liquor mafia and black marketing, increase revenue and improve consumer experience, and ensure equitable distribution of liquor vends. The government also made rules flexible for licencees such as allowing them to offer discounts and set their own prices instead of selling on MRP fixed by the government. Following this, discounts were offered by vendors, which attracted crowds. After protests by opposition, the excise department withdrew discounts for some time.

What changes were made in awarding tenders?

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...Premium
UPSC Key-July 22, 2022: Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitutio...
Welcome, Madam PresidentPremium
Welcome, Madam President
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside the bedroom’
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...Premium
Where is Sunny Deol? ‘Missing’ BJP MP leaves party and rivals...

Several licensees faced problems in getting permission to open shops in non-conforming areas due to protests by the MCD, opposition and the public. To this end, the excise department allowed them to open additional vends in conforming areas without taking approval of the competent authority.  A total of 849 liquor store licences were issued by Delhi government last year, but several liquor shops closed due to financial losses. From 849 shops, it came down to 649 stores May. This dropped to 464 in June.

What does the chief secretary’s report say?

According to officials, if changes are made/proposed after implementing the policy, the excise department needs to place it before the Cabinet and forward it to L-G for approval. Chief secretary Naresh Kumar, when appointed in April, found alleged “procedural lapses” and asked the Excise department to reply. The report was sent to the L-G on July 8. The department replied to the questions on July 12.

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Explained News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

68th National Film Awards: Suriya's Soorarai Pottru wins big

Vince McMahon announces his retirement from WWE

Vince McMahon announces his retirement from WWE

1st ODI: India fend off Windies in thriller

1st ODI: India fend off Windies in thriller

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'
INTERVIEW

Derek O'Brien: 'Message for Cong: Do not take TMC for granted'

Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

Pre-empting BJP, dynasty charge, BSY gives up Shikaripura for son

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson
Opinion

RRR is a potboiler, not a history lesson

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Custodian of the Constitution’

Premium
‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

‘For a good night’s sleep, keep every tech device outside bedroom’

Premium
In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

In Assam, half of Opp breaks ranks to vote for Murmu

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Google Pixel 6a review: The software phone

Premium
Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?
Explained

Will Rishi Sunak become UK’s first Indian origin PM?

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication
SPONSORED

MadHat Season 5 Organized by Symbiosis Centre for Media and Communication

Latest News 

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement

More Explained
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
EXPRESS OPINION
Jul 22: Latest News
Advertisement