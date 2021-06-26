Explained: How to link your passport with your Covid-19 vaccine certificate

If you are yet to register on CoWIN and plan to travel soon, you can choose your passport as your photo ID proof while registering yourself. (AP)

If you’re traveling abroad in the next few months, you might have been told to link your passport to your Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

How do I link my passport to my vaccine certificate?

Step 1: If you have already been vaccinated using a different photo ID, log in to your account on the official CoWIN website (www.cowin.gov.in).

Step 2: Once you are logged in, click on the “Raise Issue” button in the “Account Details” section.

Step 3: You will see three options — Certificate Correction; Merge Multiple Dose #1 Provisional Certificates and Add Passport Details. Click on “Add Passport Details”.

You will be redirected to a page where you can select the name of the member whose passport details you would like to add.

Pay specific attention to Step 4: Select the member from the drop down menu and enter their passport number in the “Enter Beneficiary’s Passport Number” section.

Make sure you enter the correct passport number, as you will only be allowed to change the certificate photo ID details once.

Step 5: Once you have double checked the passport number to make sure it is correct, tick the box that says “I declare that this passport belongs to the beneficiary. The name of the passport holder is the same as mentioned on the vaccine certificate.”

After this, click on the “Submit Request” button.

You will receive a message on the registered mobile number confirming that your request has been submitted. It is likely to take a few seconds to process, after which you will receive another message stating that your request has been “updated successfully”.

Step 6: Go back to the Account Details page and click on the “Certificate” button next to the name of the account to which you have added passport details. You will be able to download your new vaccine certificate linked to your passport.

Note: If you are yet to register on CoWIN and plan to travel soon, you can choose your passport as your photo ID proof while registering yourself.

Why should I link my vaccine certificate to my passport?

If you are traveling out of India to study, for a job or for the Tokyo Olympic games, it is likely that you may be asked for a vaccine certificate linked to your passport, especially at the point of your departure. This would help officials verify that you are leaving India only after having been fully vaccinated against Covid-19.