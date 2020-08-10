Explained: Link found between poor liver tests and Covid-19 outcomes

Health workers in protective suits transport a corpse at a hospital in Manila, Philippines (AP) Health workers in protective suits transport a corpse at a hospital in Manila, Philippines (AP)

New research has found that Covid-19 patients have abnormal liver test results at high rates. While this has also been shown in previous studies, the rates have now been found to be much higher.

Previous studies in China found that approximately 15% of Covid-19 patients 19 had abnormal liver tests. The new study by Yale Liver Center, which looked retrospectively at 1,827 COVID-19 patients who were hospitalized in the Yale New Haven Health system between March and April, found that the incidence of abnormal liver tests was between 41.6% and 83.4% of patients, depending on the specific test.

The new study appears in Hepatology. It also found that higher levels of liver enzymes — proteins released when the liver is damaged — were associated with poorer outcomes for these patients, including ICU admission, mechanical ventilation, and death.

(Source: Yale University)

