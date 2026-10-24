On what basis has the Gujarat government ‘gifted’ a plot to Yusuf Pathan?

On Friday (October 23) evening, the Standing Committee of the Vadodara Municipal Corporation (VMC) approved the allotment of a 978-square-metre plot to Yusuf Pathan, the same land over which it had served the MP and former India cricketer an encroachment notice two years ago.

The Standing Committee is the highest executive body of the VMC, and all its 12 members are BJP corporators. The proposal, which was passed unanimously, will now be placed before the General Board, the top legislative and decision-making body of the civic administration, for ratification.

The proposal to allot the land to Pathan explicitly states that it is an exception that must not become a precedent.

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The question of precedent is key – it has already been raised by a group opposing the decision; it is also a concern that the Gujarat government has moved proactively to address even before the transfer is completed.

The position taken by the government puts the spotlight on the legal basis for the allotment, the terms on which public land can be disposed of, and whether a decision involving one individual can be insulated from claims by others seeking similar treatment.

This is what the law says.

First, what exactly has the VMC proposed, and why does the question of precedent matter?

The proposal concerns 978 sq m of land at Town Planning Scheme 22, Final Plot 90, in Vadodara, adjacent to the bungalow owned by Pathan, the former India all-rounder who entered Lok Sabha on a Trinamool Congress ticket in 2024, but left the TMC after Mamata Banerjee lost power in West Bengal and a BJP government was formed in the state this May.

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Express Exclusive | 2 months after he quit TMC, Gujarat gifts Yusuf Pathan the plot he long wanted

Under the proposal, 500 sq m would be given to Pathan as “gift”, while the remaining 478 sq m would be offered at a concessional rate linked to the valuation determined by the Vadodara Urban Development Authority (VUDA).

The transfer proposal records the Gujarat government’s explicit position that the decision “cannot be counted as a precedent”. But this raises a central question: what makes this allotment an exception, and what legal basis permits the government to distinguish it from other requests for public land?

So what indeed is the legal basis for disposing of public land as a “gift” to an individual?

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The framework for disposing of land and other properties by urban and area development authorities are laid down in the Urban/ Area Development Authorities (Disposal of Land and Other Properties) Regulations, 2002, which were notified by the Gujarat government on September 17, 2002.

Regulation 3(1), under the heading “Manner of Disposal”, states: “Subject to any direction given by the Authority to the committee from time to time, the committee may dispose of land/ site and other properties by sale or by a lease, for a term not exceeding 99 years, to be granted in consideration of premium or rent or both or by grant of development rights in accordance with these regulations.”

Also Read | Gujarat minister defends Yusuf Pathan land gift months after Trinamool exit

The regulation, therefore, identifies three modes of disposal: (i) sale, (ii) a lease for a term not exceeding 99 years against premium or rent or both, and (iii) the grant of development rights. Government officials told The Indian Express that following some amendments to the Regulations, lands are now disposed of as sale instead of the 99-year lease option.

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In addition, Regulation 3(2) provides for specified disposal procedures, including public auction, tenders through public advertisement, certain offers to or from government and public bodies, and applications invited through public advertisement under prescribed conditions.

The 2002 Rules do not provide for the “gifting” of public land under Regulation 3(1). They also do not list free transfer of land to an individual as a mode of disposal.

This is the reason, officials said, that the “gift” of the land to Pathan is an exception that “cannot be used as precedent”.

This transfer has been done using the “discretionary power” of the state, the officials said.

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The VMC’s proposal cites “Regulation 13”; does this provision allow the government to make a special allotment in favour of Pathan?

Regulation 13 is titled “Allotment of Land/ Site/ Development Rights for Special Cases”.

It states: “Authority may receive an offer from the Institutions, Charitable Trust, Educational and Research Institutions, Societies, Religious Trust for the development of an institution for a deaf and dumb/ blind person, Sports Complex and other such development which would be beneficial to the general public and the society as a whole;

“In such cases Authority shall apply to the Government for permission with recommendation for allotment of plot/ land to particular organisation. The decision of the Government shall be final.”

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Thus, this provision contemplates proposals from institutions, charitable trusts, educational and research institutions, societies and religious trusts for development that would benefit the public and society at large.

It specifically refers to facilities for people with disabilities, sports complexes, and similar public-benefit projects.

It also lays out a clear process: the authority is to seek government permission, accompanied by a recommendation for allotment to a particular organisation, and the government’s decision will be final.

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In this case, the VMC had sought government permission to allot the land to Pathan in 2012. The government had rejected the proposal in 2014.

Is there a precedent in Vadodara for the gifting of land to an individual sportsperson?

Regulation 13 does not provide for gifting land to an individual sportsperson. It refers to allotment for a particular organisation in the context of the specified special cases and public-benefit development.

Officials said that the case of Yusuf Pathan is the first of its kind for the Vadodara Municipal Corporation. The civic body has so far never gifted a plot to an individual.

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But why was a proposal that the government rejected in 2014 revived – and decided differently – after the passage of 12 years? Is there a provision for time-barring of the proposed allotment?

The citizens’ action group Vishwamitri Bachao Samiti submitted a memorandum to the VMC on October 22 arguing that the government’s proposal to grant the plot to Pathan raised the question of limitation, because it essentially revived an application that the cricketer had made on March 3, 2012 – and which had been rejected in 2014.

The memorandum cited the government’s letter dated June 9, 2014, which stated that the proposal seeking government approval for allotment as a special case had been rejected after due consideration.

The Samiti has argued that the fresh proposal, made 14 years after the original application, effectively seeks to revive a claim that had already been rejected.

The Samiti has also questioned why the municipal corporation allowed the alleged occupation of the plot to continue for years without removing the alleged encroachment – even as it took action against other encroachments in the VMC area.

The memorandum has argued that the delay raised questions under the law of limitation and the constitutional guarantee of equality.

Yusuf Pathan during a TMC roadshow in April. He left the party after it lost power in West Bengal in May. (Partha Paul) Yusuf Pathan during a TMC roadshow in April. He left the party after it lost power in West Bengal in May. (Partha Paul)

The Samiti’s memorandum has pointed out that Pathan was already a well known international cricketer when the original proposal was considered. It has argued that the government had decided to reject his request in 2014 despite Pathan having played for India in the 2007 and 2011 50-over World Cups – yet, so many years later, it had now proposed to transfer the land to him on substantially different terms.

(Pathan played his last One-Day International and T20 match for India in 2012, but continued to play in the IPL until 2019, first for Kolkata Knight Riders from 2011-17, and in the next two seasons for Sunrisers Hyderabad. His first IPL team was Rajasthan Royals, from 2008-10.)

Advocate Shailesh Amin, representing the Samiti, said: “The present proposal risks treating Pathan differently from other international cricketers and sportspersons who would not be able to seek similar treatment because the government has stipulated that the decision cannot be cited as a precedent.

“Our question is that Vadodara has many cricketers who have played international cricket… We have four Arjuna Awardees in Vadodara. Why has no one else been given such a gift? Will the government consider gifting a plot to Yastika Bhatia (who plays for the Indian women’s cricket team in all three formats) and (men’s team all-rounder) Hardik Pandya too?” Amin said.

The Samiti has contended that the transfer amounts to a concession involving public land worth crores of rupees, and has asked why the request should now be treated differently after the earlier rejection.

The memorandum has also questioned the assurance that land of equivalent value will be allotted to the VMC by the state government’s Revenue Department, arguing that the corporation should not part with its land merely on a promise before it actually gets the replacement land.