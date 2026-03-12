Withdrawing life-supporting care: The procedure and the hurdles

It allows them to choose the type of care they would like to receive, the gender they would like to be addressed as, and it allows a patient to nominate a person to take their medical decisions, which could be someone other than their family.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the withdrawal of life-supporting care for Harish Rana, 32, who has been in a vegetative state for years. While there are no laws on this in India, here’s a look at the draft guidelines for such a procedure.

First, what’s the difference between active and passive euthanasia?

Active euthanasia is a process in which a physician may prescribe a lethal drug or injection to relieve the suffering of a person with no hope of recovery. It is legal in countries such as the US, Canada, Australia, and parts of Europe — but not in India.

Passive euthanasia means allowing a person to die naturally by withholding life-sustaining treatment. Patients or their families can refuse treatments such as cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, ventilator support, chemotherapy, radiotherapy, dialysis or specialised nutrition.