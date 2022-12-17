Bilkis Bano’s plea rejected by SC: What is a review petition?

On Saturday, the Supreme Court rejected a review petition filed by Bilkis Bano, reported Bar and Bench. The petition challenged the apex court’s May order that permitted the Gujarat government to decide on the remission of the 11 convicts who gangraped her and murdered seven members of her family during the 2002 Godhra riots in Gujarat.

Bilkis’s plea against the top court’s May 13 judgment claimed that the remission policy of the State of Maharashtra instead of Gujarat should apply in her case, since the trial in the case had happened in Maharashtra.

The Indian Express explains what a review petition is, who can file one, how and on what grounds.

What is the Bilkis Bano case?

In the aftermath of the Godhra riots in Gujarat in 2002, Bikinis Bano and her family were attacked by a mob of 20-30 Hindu men armed with sickles, swords and sticks. Bilkis was brutally gangraped and seven of her family members were murdered. Her case was taken up by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and Supreme Court, which ordered an investigation by the CBI.

Due to persistent death threats, the trial was moved out of Gujarat to Mumbai where charges were filed against 19 men, including six police officers and a government doctor who were accused of a cover-up. In 2008,11 of the accused were convicted of conspiring to rape a pregnant woman, murder, unlawful assembly, and of charges under other sections of the Indian Penal Code. All 11 convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment by the court.

In 2019, convict Radheshyam Shah’s appeal to the Gujarat High Court for early release was rejected on the grounds that the trial was concluded in Maharashtra. In 2022, Shah moved the Supreme Court after completing 15 years and four months of his life term. In May, the SC asked the Gujarat government to consider Shah’s application for premature release “within a period of two months”, as per the state’s 1992 remission policy. In August, the Gujarat government released all 11 convicts, after which Bilkis Bano filed the review petition with the SC.

What is a review petition and when can it be filed?

A judgment of the Supreme Court becomes the law of the land, according to the Constitution. It is final because it provides certainty for deciding future cases. However, the Constitution gives, under Article 137, the Supreme Court the power to review any of its judgments or orders.

This departure from the Supreme Court’s final authority is entertained under specific, narrow grounds. So, when a review takes place, the law is that it is allowed not to take fresh stock of the case but to correct grave errors that have resulted in the miscarriage of justice.

In a 1975 ruling, Justice Krishna Iyer said a review can be accepted “only where a glaring omission or patent mistake or like grave error has crept in earlier by judicial fallibility”. Thus, it is generally rare for the Supreme Court to admit reviews.

On what grounds can a petitioner seek a review of an SC verdict?

In a 2013 ruling, the Supreme Court itself laid down three grounds for seeking a review of a verdict it has delivered — the discovery of new and important matter or evidence which, after the exercise of due diligence, was not within the knowledge of the petitioner or could not be produced by him; mistake or error apparent on the face of the record; or any other sufficient reason. In subsequent rulings, the court specified that “any sufficient reason” means a reason that is analogous to the other two grounds.

In another 2013 ruling (Union of India v. Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Ltd), the court laid down nine principles on when a review is maintainable. “A review is by no means an appeal in disguise whereby an erroneous decision is reheard and corrected but lies only for patent error,” the court said. It added that the mere possibility of two views on the subject cannot be a ground for review.

Who can file a review petition?

It is not necessary that only parties to a case can seek a review of the judgment on it. As per the Civil Procedure Code and the Supreme Court Rules, any person aggrieved by a ruling can seek a review. However, the court does not entertain every review petition filed.

In Bilkis Bano’s case, Bilkis, through her advocate Shobha Gupta, had herself sought the review.

What is the procedure the court uses to consider a review petition?

As per 1996 rules framed by the Supreme Court, a review petition must be filed within 30 days of the date of judgment or order. In certain circumstances, the court can condone a delay in filing the review petition if the petitioner can establish strong reasons that justify the delay.

The rules state that review petitions would ordinarily be entertained without oral arguments by lawyers. It is heard “through circulation” by the judges in their chambers. Review petitions are also heard, as far as practicable, by the same combination of judges who delivered the order or judgment that is sought to be reviewed. If a judge has retired or is unavailable, a replacement is made keeping in mind the seniority of judges.

In exceptional cases, the court allows an oral hearing. In a 2014 case, the Supreme Court held that review petitions in all death penalty cases will be heard in open court by a Bench of three judges.

What if a review petition fails?

As the court of last resort, the Supreme Court’s verdict cannot result in a miscarriage of justice. In Roopa Hurra v Ashok Hurra (2002), the court itself evolved the concept of a curative petition, which can be heard after a review is dismissed to prevent abuse of its process. A curative petition is also entertained on very narrow grounds like a review petition, and is generally not granted an oral hearing. It is yet to be seen if Bilkis Bano will take this route.

She has also separately filed a writ petition challenging the Gujarat government’s decision to release the convicts.