What does the Supreme Court’s latest order mean for Bengal’s deleted voters

With a week to go for polling in the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections on April 23, the Supreme Court on Thursday exercised its powers under Article 142 of the Constitution to allow those individuals whose names are cleared by the 19 Appellate Tribunals till two days before polling to cast their votes.

The court ordered the Election Commission to publish supplementary lists with the names of those cleared by the tribunals by April 21 for the first phase and April 27 for the second phase, polling for which is on April 29, in order to enable them to vote.

While that may seem like a win for the 27.10 lakh people deleted in the adjudication phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bengal, here’s what it’s likely to entail.