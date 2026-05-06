What are ‘shadow fleet’ ships and how do they hide their location?

An oil vessel in the Caribbean Sea at sunset. AP

The Bombay High Court Tuesday ordered the release of 50 Indian crew members who had been stranded since February on three vessels that were detained over illegal transfers of fuel and Iranian bitumen.

The three vessels — MT Asphalt Star, MT Stellar Ruby and MT Al Jafzia — were accused of using deceptive tactics usually associated with “shadow fleets”.

Here’s what shadow fleets are and the tactics they generally employ to avoid detection.

What are shadow fleets?

Shadow fleet is a broad term used to refer to vessels that use deceptive shipping practices to move sanctioned commodities across the seas without being caught.

Such vessels have been key for the transportation of products such as oil and petroleum from countries such as Iran, Venezuela and Russia which, over the years, have faced various degrees of Western sanctions.