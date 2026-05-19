Bail under UAPA: How different Supreme Court benches have delivered different rulings in the past

In granting bail to a Kashmiri man in an alleged narco-terror case, the Supreme Court on Monday underlined a plurality of judicial approaches in the top court. Photo: File

In granting bail to a Kashmiri man in an alleged narco-terror case, the Supreme Court on Monday underlined a plurality of judicial approaches in the top court, with different benches taking distinct perspectives on the fraught question of whether bail restrictions under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) can prevail over constitutional safeguards.

“If the smaller benches are unable to agree with the ratio laid down by the larger bench, then the proper and the only course of action open is to make a reference to the Hon’ble Chief Justice of India for placing the matter for consideration by a still larger bench. Being in a combination of two Judges, we are bound by the ratio laid down by the three-Judge bench in K A Najeeb. We say this and no more,” the bench comprising Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said in the 102-page ruling.