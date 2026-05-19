Supreme Court to announce ruling on feeding stray dogs: Recalling the case

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce the judgment on Tuesday in the stray dog suo motu matter that, over the past year, has turned into a national debate on public safety, animal welfare and judicial intervention in managing India’s stray dog population.

What triggered the case?

The SC stepped into the stray dogs issue last July after taking suo motu cognizance of a news report about a 6-year-old girl in New Delhi who died after a dog bite and suspected rabies infection. Calling the incidents and the rise of dog attacks and rabies deaths “disturbing”, the court said the stray dog issue had become a serious public safety concern.

The case first came before a bench of Justices JB Paridwala and R Mahadevan, who in August 2025 directed civic authorities across Delhi-NCR to pick up stray dogs from public places and move them to shelters. It also said the dogs should not be released back onto the streets, observing that people should be able to move around freely without the fear of being attacked.

The order immediately triggered protests from animal welfare groups and dog feeders who argued that the directions were contrary to the Animal Birth Control Rules 2023. The rules require stray dogs to be sterilised and vaccinated before being released back into the same area from where they were picked up.

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Applications were filed in the SC seeking to have this order recalled. The matter was eventually placed before a larger 3-judge bench led by Justice Vikram Nath. The court eventually softened the earlier directions and restored the existing sterilisation and release policy under the ABC rules while allowing authorities to keep rabid or aggressive dogs in shelters. It also barred the feeding of stray dogs in public spaces outside designated feeding zones.

Previous hearings

Resident groups and families of dog bite victims argued that authorities had failed to control rising attacks, especially near schools, hospitals, residential colonies, etc. They told the court that the issue could no longer be treated only as an animal welfare concern when children and elderly people were repeatedly being attacked.

Animal welfare groups took the opposite view, arguing that mass removal of dogs was neither sustainable nor effective. As dogs are territorial animals, removing sterilised dogs from an area would only create space for unsterilised dogs to move in, which would eventually worsen the problem over time.

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Gradually, the hearings broadened into a review of how municipal bodies and states were implementing sterilisation, shelter and vaccination policies.

In November 2025, the court passed another interim order directing states and the National Highway Authority of India to remove stray animals from highways and institutional premises such as schools and hospitals. It also directed the fencing of such premises.

What do the ABC Rules say?

The Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, issued under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960, treat sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination as the primary way to control stray dog populations. They also require dogs to be released back into the same locality after sterilisation, recognising that stray dogs are territorial by nature.

The Rules do not permit indiscriminate killing or relocation of dogs. Euthanasia is allowed only in limited situations involving rabid, terminally ill or fatally injured animals.

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The case also raised constitutional concerns. Animal welfare groups relied on Article 51A(g), which asks citizens to show compassion towards living creatures. Petitioners representing residents and bite victims argued that unchecked stray dog populations affected citizens’ rights under Articles 19 and 21, including the right to move freely and live safely.