Why SC said Section 17A of anti-corruption law does not protect public servants in bribe cases

The Supreme Court last week held that public servants accused of demanding bribes cannot claim protection that requires prior approval for an investigation when the alleged act is unrelated to their official duties.

A bench comprising Justices S V N Bhatti and N V Anjaria dismissed an appeal by a Rajasthan police constable who had challenged the framing of a bribery charge against him. The court held that the alleged demand for a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh was not linked to any official decision or recommendation he made.

It said, “The act of demanding a bribe is a pure criminal act, not connected with official functions and not relatable to or having any linkage with recommendation or decision of the appellant in his capacity, as public servant.”

Facts of the case

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The case arose from a complaint by Devendra Kumar, a constable posted at Abu City Police Station in Rajasthan, alleging that Tejaram, another constable, had demanded a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh on behalf of the Superintendent of Police. Tejaram disputed these claims and said they were filed in retaliation for his own allegation that Kumar had taken bribes from accused persons to help them escape.

Tejaram was eventually arrested in September 2021 and received a sanction in December 2023. Eventually, in 2024, the trial court framed charges against him for bribing a public servant. This was challenged before the Rajasthan High Court, but his plea was dismissed; he then approached the Supreme Court.

The legal framework

The Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 lays down the offences for which public servants can be prosecuted and the safeguards that apply during an investigation and prosecution.

Section 7 concerns public servants who accept or attempt to obtain a bribe in return “to perform improperly or dishonestly a public duty.”

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Section 7A deals with people who accept or attempt to obtain “undue advantage as a motive or reward to induce a public servant, by corrupt or illegal means.”

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Section 17A requires prior approval before an investigation can look into allegations linked to a public servant’s decisions made during the course of discharging their duty. It states that “no police officer shall…investigate any offence punishable under this Act without the order” of the appropriate authority. The approval must come from the central or the state government depending on whether they work for the central, state, or any other authority. The authority must respond within three months, extendable by one month with reasons recorded. The carve-out is that approval is not needed if a person is arrested on the spot for accepting or attempting to accept a bribe.

Section 19 lays down the procedural safeguard that must be met before the court takes cognisance of the offence. It states that no court shall take cognisance of the specified offences under the Act without a prior sanction from the competent authority.

Section 17A concerns approval before an enquiry, inquiry or investigation in certain cases, but applies when an offence is linked to a particular decision made by the officer during the discharge of their official duties. By contrast, Section 19 concerns sanction before a court can take cognisance of specified offences. Both are procedural safeguards, but they operate at different stages of the criminal proceedings.

What the court held

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The court held that Section 17A does not protect every act committed by a public servant. For the law to apply, the offence must be linked to a decision or recommendation made while discharging the official duty. It said, “The protection envisaged could be extended only if the conditions contemplated in the section are satisfied. The section cannot be viewed as to have an omnibus application.”

The court said the demand for a bribe was not linked to any decision made by the accused during the course of discharging his official duties. Since the allegation concerned a demand for illegal gratification rather than a decision taken in the discharge of official duties, the court held that Section 17A did not apply.

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It also held that a sanction under Section 19 is required, requiring a competent authority’s approval before a court can take up certain corruption cases against a public servant. This is meant to prevent frivolous prosecutions. The Supreme Court held that the delay in granting sanction did not invalidate the criminal proceedings and that it was granted before the trial court took cognisance of the offence.

Earlier this year, a split verdict arose on Section 17A. Justice K V Viswanathan upheld the provision, whereas Justice B V Nagarathna struck it down as one that “protects the corrupt rather than seeking to protect the honest.” The matter has been referred to a larger bench.

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The parties argued that the current case should wait for the outcome of the pending Supreme Court reference. The court said the reference had no bearing on the appeal because the provision was not applicable to the facts of the case in the first place.