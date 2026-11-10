Can a state impose a tax on a tax that a dealer already owes? The Supreme Court has reiterated that states can levy a surcharge calculated as a percentage of sales tax payable by dealers, holding that such a levy is essentially an additional sales tax and not a separate tax on tax.

In doing so, a seven-judge Constitution Bench has closed a reference that had been pending for nearly three decades, ruling that the question had already been settled by a 1974 judgment.

Background of the case

A surcharge is an additional levy imposed over and above an existing tax. The legal question before the Supreme Court was whether states could impose such a surcharge on the sales tax payable by dealers, or whether doing so amounted to an impermissible ‘tax on tax’.

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The dispute arose from a 1990 amendment to Odisha’s Sales Tax Act, which required dealers with a gross turnover exceeding Rs 10 lakh to pay an additional 10% of the sales tax they owed.

The dealers challenged this provision, and argued that the surcharge was a “tax on tax”. They reasoned that the surcharge is measured on the tax payable and not on turnover, hence it is not a tax on the “sale or purchase of goods.” The dealers argued that it falls outside Entry 54 of list II of the Seventh Schedule, which empowers the states to tax the sale or purchase of goods but does not authorise them to impose a tax on sales tax that is already payable by the dealer.

The state maintained that the surcharge was only an increase in the rate of sales tax for a particular class of dealers. The fact that it was calculated as a percentage of the tax payable instead of turnover did not change the nature of the levy.

Previous cases

The Orissa HC upheld Section 5A following two Supreme Court rulings that had previously upheld a similar additional sales tax levies. Previous Supreme Court rulings have also adjudicated on similar points.

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In S. Kodar v. State of Kerala (1974), a five-judge Constitution Bench upheld a Tamil Nadu law that imposed an additional tax of 5% on the sales tax payable by dealers whose annual turnover exceeded Rs 10 lakh. The court held that the levy was an increase in sales tax, not a separate tax on income. It said, “the fact that quantum of additional tax is determined with reference to the sales tax imposed would not alter its character.”

This position was reiterated in the Hoechst Pharmaceuticals (1983) ruling, in which a three-judge bench upheld a 10% surcharge on sales tax payable by dealers with an annual turnover exceeding Rs 5 lakh. It said a surcharge is “nothing but a higher rate of tax to raise revenue for general purposes.”

In the India Cement case (1990), a seven-judge bench struck down a cess imposed on mineral royalty, saying that “royalty is a tax” and a cess on royalty was beyond the State’s legislative competence. Dealers challenging the sales tax surcharges relied on this ruling to argue that a tax calculated on another tax was unconstitutional.

The Orissa HC bench referred the matter to a larger bench in 1998, seeing a possible conflict between Hoechst and India Cement rulings. In 1999, a five-judge bench of the Supreme Court in Arjun Floor Mills referred the matters to a seven-judge bench, noting that the earlier constitutional bench ruling in S. Kodar would also have to be considered.

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In State of West Bengal v. Kesoram Industries (2004), a five-judge bench suggested that the observation in India Cement that royalty was a tax was an inadvertent error. The issue was eventually settled in the Mineral Area Development Authority ruling (2024) where a nine-judge bench held that “royalty is not a tax. Royalty is a contractual consideration paid by the mining lessee to the lessor for enjoyment of mineral rights.”

What the Supreme Court has now said

The bench held that the question of whether states could levy an additional sales tax as a percentage of the sales tax payable had already been settled by the Supreme Court in Kodar ruling and said there was no reason to revisit this decision.

The bench rejected the dealers’ argument that surcharge calculated on sales tax amounted to a “tax on tax”, saying the argument confused what was being taxed with how the tax was calculated. The subject of the levy remained the sale or purchase of goods. That the surcharge was calculated with reference to the sales tax payable did not change its character.

It said, “A surcharge of 10 per cent upon a sales tax levied at the rate of 10 per cent of the turnover is, in substance, nothing but an additional levy of 1 per cent upon the turnover. The subject of the surcharge remains the sale or purchase of goods; the only difference lies in the arithmetical route by which the quantum is reached.”

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The court also rejected the argument that the surcharge was effectively a tax on dealer’s income. It said that the liability depended on turnover, not profit. Even a dealer who made losses would have to pay the surcharge if their turnover crossed the prescribed limit. The ruling said, “A levy which is payable irrespective of the existence of income, and which bears no relation to the quantum of income, cannot, by any stretch, be characterised as a tax on income.”

The bench also said that the India Cement ruling relied on by the dealers dealt with a different issue regarding a cess on mineral royalty and the limits of state power in a field covered by central legislation. It had not held that every levy calculated on another levy was unconstitutional. The nine-judge bench in the Mineral Area ruling had held that royalty was not a tax but a contractual payment for the right to extract minerals. The Supreme Court bench said that this removed the basis of apparent conflict between India Cement and S. Kodar.

The bench also noted that the reference concerned the state’s taxing powers under the pre-GST regime. The 101st constitutional amendment, which introduced the GST in 2016, narrowed Entry 54 of the state list to specified goods, replacing the broader power states’ previous ability to tax the sale or purchase of goods. Since the surcharge in question related to old sales tax laws, the bench said the reference had little prospective significance

The CJI, writing for the majority, declared the reference as infructuous since the legal question was already addressed in S. Kodar.

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“The continued survival of a reference depends upon the continued existence of the doubt which occasioned it. Where the doubt has been authoritatively dispelled, in the interregnum, whether by a subsequent decision of a Bench of greater strength, by a legislative or constitutional amendment, or otherwise, the reference ceases to serve the purpose for which it was made. To answer it in such circumstances would be to render, in substance, an opinion on a question that no longer requires an answer, and to wastefully occupy a larger Bench’s time in restating the settled law,” the court said.

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The majority did not decide every individual challenge. It left open whether Punjab could impose a surcharge on industrial units exempt from sales tax under Section 30-AA, and whether proceeds of the Punjab Social Security Cess could be transferred directly to a separate fund without first being credited to the state’s Consolidated Fund under Article 266.

Justice K V Viswanathan authored a separate opinion holding that S. Kodar remained good law. He directed that the Odisha and Punjab sales tax appeals be placed before an appropriate bench for decision in accordance with S. Kodar. He said that the Punjab Social Security Act appeals should be separated and placed before an appropriate division bench.