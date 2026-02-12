Premium

‘Too Harvard-oriented’: Why Supreme Court is revisiting its guide on gender stereotypes

While the 2023 document was designed to help judges identify and avoid patriarchal language, CJI Surya Kant has found it to be overly academic and disconnected from ground realities

Written by: Vineet Bhalla
6 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Feb 12, 2026 08:43 AM IST
Supreme CourtThe Supreme Court’s observations came as it was hearing a suo motu case regarding an Allahabad High Court judgment from March 2025. (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

The Supreme Court on Tuesday decided to move beyond the text of the “Handbook on Combating Gender Stereotypes”, a guide issued in 2023 under the tenure of former Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud. This marks a potential shift in how the judiciary approaches gender sensitivity.

While the 2023 document was designed to help judges identify and avoid patriarchal language, the current CJI, Surya Kant, has found the text to be overly academic and disconnected from the ground realities faced by litigants. He has now emphasised the need for practical training in this regard.

The Supreme Court’s observations came as it was hearing a suo motu case regarding an Allahabad High Court judgment delivered on March 17, 2025. The High Court had ruled that acts such as “grabbing the breasts” and loosening the pyjama string of a female victim constituted only a “preparation” to commit rape, rather than an “attempt” to rape. The High Court’s distinction between preparation and attempt had sparked widespread criticism for its apparent insensitivity.

The Supreme Court had taken cognisance of this judgment last year, ordering a stay and expressing concern over the judicial approach. On Tuesday, a bench comprising CJI Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria formally set aside the High Court’s verdict and directed the trial court to proceed against the accused under attempt to rape charges.

A pivot towards institutional training

During the hearing, the 2023 handbook’s utility in preventing such insensitive judgments came under scrutiny. The bench opined that the existing handbook offered forensic meanings to various aspects of sexual assault. In legal parlance, a “forensic meaning” implies a technical, scientific or strictly clinical interpretation – the implication was that this may not align with the lived experience or understanding of a survivor of sexual violence or a common person.

CJI Kant remarked that the handbook was “too Harvard-oriented”, suggesting it was too elite or theoretical for the Indian context. CJI Chandrachud received his master’s and doctorate in law from Harvard Law School.

CJI Kant added that issuing a handbook to “sermonise” High Court judges while sitting in the Supreme Court “serves no purpose”.

Story continues below this ad
Also read | Supreme Court ruling on menstrual hygiene invites a broader reckoning with gender and dignity

The bench has pivoted towards institutional training, directing the National Judicial Academy (NJA) in Bhopal to form a committee of domain experts, academics, and lawyers to frame new guidelines for the practical training of judges that would form part of the NJA’s study material. The court noted that High Court judges should be trained in batches at the NJA, once the guidelines were finalised, to handle the sensitivities of sexual assault cases effectively. Senior advocates Shobha Gupta and H S Phoolka have been roped in to assist in fine-tuning these new guidelines.

What the 2023 handbook contained

The handbook now being revisited is a 35-page guide released in August 2023, intended to identify and remove gender stereotypes from judicial reasoning. In his foreword, then CJI Chandrachud had written that “language is critical to the life of the law” and that relying on stereotypes “distort[s] the law’s application to women in harmful ways”.

The handbook was structured to address two main areas: the language used in courts and the reasoning patterns used by judges.

The first part of the handbook contained a glossary that flagged “stereotype promoting language” – labelled “Incorrect” – and provided “alternative language” – labelled “Preferred”.

Story continues below this ad

The document notes that words often convey archaic, patriarchal ideas. For instance, it advised judges to stop using the word “adulteress”, suggesting instead the phrase “woman who has engaged in sexual relations outside of marriage”. It sought to replace the colloquial term “eve teasing” with the legal term “street sexual harassment”.

Other changes included replacing “child prostitute” with “child who has been trafficked”, and “housewife” with “homemaker”. It also advised against using terms that judge a woman’s morality, such as “fallen woman”, “harlot”, “seductress” and “woman of easy virtue”, suggesting instead the use of the word “woman”. Regarding the terms “survivor” and “victim”, the handbook clarified that both are applicable but the individual’s preference should be respected.

Also read | Why gender justice needs to be woven into the fabric of everyday life

Beyond vocabulary, the handbook also attempted to dismantle common assumptions made by judges during trials, particularly in sexual offence cases. It categorised these into stereotypes based on “inherent characteristics”, “gender roles”, and “sexual violence”.

Under inherent characteristics, the handbook rebutted the idea that women are “overly emotional, illogical, and cannot take decisions”, stating that a person’s gender does not determine their rational capacity. It also challenged the notion that “all women want to have children” and that “young women are incapable of taking important decisions about their lives”, clarifying that parenthood is an individual choice and all adults are deemed capable of life decisions.

Story continues below this ad

Regarding gender roles, the handbook addressed the assumption that women who work outside the home are negligent mothers or that women should be submissive to men. It stated that the Constitution guarantees equal rights and that women are neither subordinate nor required to be submissive.

The section on sexual violence addressed how evidence is appreciated in rape trials. It explicitly stated that a woman’s choice of clothing or her consumption of alcohol or cigarettes does not amount to an invitation for sexual relations. It also countered the judicial tendency to disbelieve a victim if she did not physically resist, noting that the absence of physical injuries does not mean consent was given, as perpetrators often use fear and intimidation to overpower victims.

The 2023 handbook supported its directives on rejecting stereotypes by citing several Supreme Court decisions – such as State of Punjab v Gurmit Singh (1996), which established that a survivor’s testimony is inherently credible, and State of Jharkhand v Shailendra Kumar Rai (2022), which banned the “two-finger test”.

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Explained
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | ‘75 per cent chance Artificial General Intelligence will not succeed’
Stuart Russell interview part 2
Amid growing calls for restitution, why the Smithsonian will return three bronzes to India
Smithsonian NMAA Idol Return
How gold rally is affecting small jewellers, as big players turn to innovation
gold jewellery.
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Great opportunities to work with India, says Tarique aide as Bangladesh votes
Great opportunities to work with India, says Tarique aide as Bangladesh votes
After assurance in High Court, Krishi Bhawan mosque not in new building plan
Central Vista upgrade: After assurance in High Court, Krishi Bhawan mosque not in new building plan
Juhi Chawla
'I'm not doing this': Sujoy Ghosh reveals the 'dancing condom' scene that made Juhi Chawla reject Jhankaar Beats
Rangoon
Before O'Romeo, revisiting Vishal Bhardwaj’s Rangoon, an epic romance unfolding against the fiercest tides of violence
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
Sanjaya Baru writes: US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
stuart russell interview part 1
Expert Explains | 'AI was trained to imitate humans. It learnt survival'
Lin Laishram
Lin Laishram, 40, talks about her pregnancy journey, cravings, Randeep Hooda: ‘Baby will be served good food every day’
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Advertisement
Must Read
ICC T20 World Cup: Ahead of Pakistan encounter, Namibia game offers India chance to rest players and test bench strength
India vs Namibia T20 World cup
Abhishek Sharma discharged from hospital, call yet to be taken if he will play India vs Namibia fixture
Abhishek Sharma fitness update T20 World Cup
Before Pakistan game, India must study Australia's batting template at the Premadasa
Australia
‘Ethics precedes regulation’: Hugging Face's Margaret Mitchell on why tech needs AI ethicists now
Hugging Face chief ethics scientist Margaret Mitchell says ethics must guide AI development before regulation catches up. (Image: Bijin Jose/The Indian Express)
How did supermassive black holes become such monsters? New study shows it may have been 'feeding frenzy'
A supermassive black hole at the centre of a large galaxy ( AI-generated with Google Gemini)
Samsung Galaxy S26 series launch on Feb 25: Design changes, specs and pre-order details
The much anticipated Galaxy S26 series is said to have a redesigned camera island.
Lin Laishram, 40, talks about her pregnancy journey, cravings, Randeep Hooda: ‘Baby will be served good food every day’
Lin Laishram
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Bengaluru auto driver offers free water, hand sanitiser, 5 km ride for pregnant woman; Rapido responds
Bengaluru auto driver offers free services
Nepal cricket fan stays back to clean Wankhede Stadium stands after ICC T20 World Cup match: ‘This is called civic sense’
Nepal cricket fan clean Wankhede Stadium T20 World Cup
'I didn't worry for 1 second': German woman loses only credit card in India, saved by friends
Detailing her experience in an Instagram video, the German traveller shared screenshots of WhatsApp conversations with her friends
‘Most romantic aurora ever’: Northern Lights form glowing heart in Norway days before Valentine’s Day; photographer says ‘not AI’
heart shapoed aurora in Norway
Norwegian Olympic hero Sturla Holm Laegreid pauses bronze medal interview to admit to cheating on partner
Sturla Holm Laegreid, of Norway, reacts after he won bronze as teammate Ingrid Landmark Tandrevold comforts him after the men's 20-kilometer individual biathlon race at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Anterselva, Italy, Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026. (AP Photo)
EXPRESS OPINION
Sanjaya Baru writes: US trade deal raises many unanswered questions. PM must explain where India stands
US deal raises questions. PM must take a leaf out of Manmohan Singh’s book
In Good Faith | Why the nation needs honest clocks
Shashi Tharoor writes: Why I introduced a Bill for a permanent framework for states’ reorganisation
Why I introduced a Bill for a permanent framework for state reorganisation
Feb 12: Latest News
Advertisement