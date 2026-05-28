Why SC’s verdict on retrospective GST levy on online gaming could be a death blow to the sector

The Supreme Court on Wednesday (May 27) upheld the constitutional validity of the government’s retrospective 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) levy on online gaming companies, delivering a massive setback to the country’s real-money gaming sector. The verdict effectively revives tax demands running into nearly Rs 2.5 lakh crore against gaming firms, fantasy sports platforms and casinos, and could well spell the end of the road for the online gaming sector, already reeling under a ban imposed by the government in 2025.

A bench comprising Justices JB Pardiwala and R Mahadevan dismissed petitions filed by several gaming companies and industry bodies challenging the GST regime and retrospective tax notices issued by authorities. Companies like Dream11 and GamesKraft would be impacted by the judgment.

The dispute centred around the gaming sector’s contention that the 28% GST on online gaming should apply only prospectively, from 1 October 2023, after the amendments approved by the GST Council came into effect. After the GST council approved the new GST rate for the sector, the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) had started issuing tax demand notices to such companies, which they alleged were being carried out on revenue earned before the new rates came into effect.

However, the apex court sided with the government’s interpretation and treated the 2023 GST amendments as clarificatory, thereby allowing retrospective application for periods before October 1, 2023.

Another contention put forth by the industry was whether GST should be imposed only on the platform fee or commission earned by gaming companies — known as gross gaming revenue (GGR) — or on the full face value of bets and contest entry amounts deposited by users. Gaming firms had argued that taxing the entire pooled amount was commercially unsustainable and contrary to the treatment of skill-based games. The court, however, has treated real money gaming involving uncertain outcomes as betting and gambling for GST purposes, irrespective of skill elements.

The ruling overturns relief earlier granted by the Karnataka High Court to gaming platform Gameskraft, which had challenged a Rs 21,000 crore GST notice. While gaming company Dream11 got a show cause notice for evasion of Rs 40,000 crore, casino gaming company Delta Corp received multiple notices from GST authorities totalling Rs 23,204 crore for short-payment of taxes.

What the verdict means for the online gaming sector

The judgment could prove existential for a sector already battered by tightening regulation and bans on several real-money gaming formats under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming (PROG) Act, 2025. The underlying consensus is that the sector may find it hard to re-establish itself through other business streams after the verdict.

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“Upholding the 28% GST on full face value—especially with retrospective impact—creates an immediate, steep financial burden that cannot be passed on to consumers. This settles the long-standing ‘skill versus chance’ tax debate, aligning directly with the government’s intent to strengthen consumer and youth safeguards.

As the industry faces a sharp phase of consolidation and liquidity pressures, companies must immediately recalibrate their financial structures. Survival will hinge on rapid business model adaptation, aggressive cost-rationalisation, and absolute regulatory alignment,” said Saurabh Agarwal, Tax Partner, EY India.

However, some experts said that though the verdict may increase the tax base on paper, the fact that the sector has come to a grinding halt owing to the new gaming law, could mean that recovering the dues could prove to be a challenge.

Said Sudipta Bhattacharjee, Partner, Khaitan & Co, who represented several online gaming and casino companies before the Supreme Court, “…this victory may not practically yield to anything significant for GST authorities – with the complete ban on online money gaming now, most companies have either shut down or pivoted to some other area of business. Thus, any attempt at recovering such massive GST attempts may not practically yield any results since the GST amounts demanded are several times higher than cumulative revenues ever earned by these companies”.

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How India dismantled the high-flying online gaming industry

Last year, the government moved to place a strict ban on online gaming companies operating in India, citing national security concerns, including the use of digital wallets and cryptocurrencies for money laundering and illicit fund transfers. These platforms serve as potential messaging and communication grounds for terror organisations, and offshore entities circumventing Indian tax and legal obligations, among others.

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The law was a major blow to the sector, which was projected to be a $9 billion market by 2029.

Under the PROG Act, the government will prohibit any person from offering online games in India, failing which they could be imprisoned for up to three years, and penalised Rs 1 crore. Those promoting such platforms, such as social media influencers, will also face jail time of two years and a penalty of Rs 50 lakh. The government will also prohibit banks and financial institutions from facilitating financial transactions on such platforms. It applies to all online money gaming platforms irrespective of whether they are games of skill or chance, a distinction the industry had lobbied hard for in the past.