The Supreme Court on Friday (November 6) said its March verdict on the “creamy layer” among Other Backward Classes (OBCs) will not reopen selections and appointments already concluded but will apply to the pending Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 service allocation.

The “creamy layer” is a term used in India’s reservation system to describe wealthier, more advanced members of OBCs. Those included in the creamy layer are not entitled to OBC reservation benefits.

In March, the court had ruled that income cannot be the sole criterion to decide the OBC creamy layer, and settled the long-pending question of equivalence between public sector undertakings (PSUs) and private sector employees and those in the government sector.

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The Centre then sought clarification on the verdict’s temporal reach, leading to the formation of a bench of Justices PS Narasimha and R Mahadevan.

That bench has now ruled: “The ratio laid down in the judgment shall not, by itself, furnish a ground for reopening selections or appointments already concluded prior to the judgment dated 11.03.2026.” It added that “the process of allocation remains pending and there is no convincing or reasonable justification for deferring the implementation” of the March verdict.

The court also refused the Centre’s plea for two years to establish equivalence of posts but extended the time for compliance with the judgement by two months.

What the Supreme Court’s March 2026 verdict on OBC creamy layer said

That case arose from an office memorandum (OM) of September 1993 which laid down the criteria for identifying persons from the OBCs who fall within the “creamy layer” and are thus excluded from reservation. Under category IV of the income/wealth test, income from sources other than salaries and agricultural land is excluded.

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The Department of Personnel and Training clarified in a letter in October 2004 that where “equivalence” of posts in PSUs, banks and public employment had not been determined, those salaries would be assessed separately. If it crossed the prescribed limit for three consecutive years, the children would be under the creamy layer.

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In March this year, the bench held that a clarificatory letter “cannot introduce a substantive condition that does not exist in the parent policy”. It held that income from salaries itself cannot become the sole criterion for determining creamy layer status. It said that treating children of PSU and private employees differently from those of government servants in similar posts amounted to “hostile discrimination”.

The court then directed the Centre to implement these principles within six months and create supernumerary posts as required for candidates who satisfy the non-creamy layer criteria.

Why the Centre needed clarification

The final result of CSE 2025 was declared five days before the March verdict. In its application, the Centre said that the retrospective implementation would unsettle concluded selections and service allocations, including those made in respect of earlier CSE.

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It pointed to more than 6.69 lakh reserved vacancies, including 3.70 lakh OBC vacancies filled over the past 10 years. The government argued for prospective overruling, under which a court can limit a ruling to future cases, asked if the judgement operates prospectively, and also sought two years to establish equivalence of posts after consulting all states and Union Territories.

What the Supreme Court said

The court observed that the interpretation of the 1993 OM and the 2004 letter and the “rejection of mechanical exclusion based on salary income” were not open for reconsideration and said that the miscellaneous applications cannot be used as “a ruse to secure reconsideration of the merits of the judgment under the guise of seeking clarification”.

The bench then said that the original proceedings were between candidates before the court and the relief was confined to them. It said: “We find no observation or direction requiring the Union Government to revisit appointments already made, revise the seniority of any person, or undertake any selection, appointment or service allocation exercise afresh.”

Also read | Amid OBC creamy layer row, why 958 new UPSC civil servants are in limbo

The court said that the Centre’s application proceeded on an “erroneous assumption” that the benefit operated retrospectively. It said: “This Court did not direct the retrospective revision or reconsideration of selections, appointments, seniority or service allocations already concluded.” The six-month deadline in the verdict applied to considering the claims of the respondents and was not a general exercise to be undertaken covering all recruitment years.

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The bench said that all selections, appointments, and roster allotments will follow the 1993 OM as the March verdict interpreted — that is, a clarificatory letter such as the 2004 one cannot override the OM, where equivalence of posts has not been established, the children of PSU and private sector employees are tested only under the income/wealth test, which does not count salary income; and income from salary can not be treated as a sole criterion for treating a candidate under creamy layer since the status and category of the parent’s post are also essential.

The court said that the government is free to frame policies on creamy layer criteria but refused to prescribe deadlines for establishing equivalence between posts as it falls “within the domain of the executive and the legislature”.