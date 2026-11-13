Can divorce abroad end an Indian marriage? What SC said in bigamy case

The Supreme Court has held that a person who is married under Indian law cannot use a foreign divorce decree to escape bigamy proceedings in India if the divorce was granted on a ground that’s not recognised in India.

A Supreme Court bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Shree Chandrashekar on November 3 held that a change in citizenship or the fact that the second marriage took place abroad cannot alter the legal consequences of a marriage that continues under Indian law.

Here’s what to know about the case, the legal framework governing foreign judgments, and what the top court ruled in this case.

Facts of the case

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In the present case, the dispute arose after the marriage was solemnised under Hindu rites and customs in 2003. The couple eventually moved to the UK, and their relationship deteriorated. The husband then filed for divorce in a Guntur court, but his petition was dismissed. An appeal was filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, but that was withdrawn too.

After acquiring British citizenship in February 2013, he approached the Cambridge County Court in August that year. The court granted divorce in January 2014 on the ground of irrevocable breakdown of marriage. He eventually went on to marry another woman in the UK in March 2014.

His first wife eventually filed a complaint alleging bigamy under Section 494 of the Indian Penal Code (since replaced by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in 2023), a punishment for which is either seven years imprisonment or a fine. She argued that she had objected to the UK jurisdiction and that irretrievable breakdown of marriage was not a ground for divorce under the Hindu Marriage Act (HMA), 1955, which governed their marriage.

Does Indian law recognise foreign judgments?

The recognition of foreign rulings in India is governed by Sections 13 and 14 of the Code of Civil Procedure (CPC).

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Section 13 lays down six exceptions under which a foreign judgment would not be considered conclusive in India. These include cases where the foreign court lacked jurisdiction, the judgment was not granted on merits, or the order was obtained through fraud. Recognition can also be refused where the foreign court refused to recognise Indian law despite its applicability.

Section 14 provides that a foreign judgment is presumed valid unless the contrary is proved, but this presumption is easily rebutted when one of the exceptions in Section 13 is shown.

In matrimonial disputes, these provisions essentially mean that a divorce granted abroad does not automatically bring a marriage governed by Indian law to an end in India. The divorce decree must meet the requirements for recognition under the CPC.

Court precedents

The legal position on how India treats foreign divorce decrees was laid down more than three decades ago in Y. Narasimha Rao v. Venkata Lakshmi (1991). In that case, the Supreme Court held that a foreign divorce decree must be consistent with the matrimonial law under which the parties were married.

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It laid down two principles: for a foreign divorce to be valid in India, the ground for divorce must first be recognised in India, and both spouses must have agreed to place themselves before the foreign court. If either condition is missing, the decree has no effect in India.

In Kishorekumar Mohan Kale v. Kashmira Kale (2026), the Supreme Court refused to recognise a US divorce decree on the ground of irretrievable breakdown of marriage, which is not listed under the HMA. The court dissolved the marriage itself by exercising its powers under Article 142(1), which allows the top court “to do complete justice” in any matter before it.

What the Supreme Court held in the present case

The top court held that the husband had initially approached an Indian court for divorce but, after failing to obtain relief, had withdrawn his appeal and moved to a foreign court. The UK decree was based on a ground that the Indian law does not recognise.

It said, “The foreign divorce decree was passed in contravention of the existing matrimonial law in India and on a ground that is not even recognized statutorily. This not only violates the legal threshold of Section 13 of the CPC, which every foreign decree has to pass through, but also the observations made by this Court in Y. Narasimha Rao as to the conditions required to be fulfilled by a foreign decree to be enforceable in India.”

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The bench further said that proceedings before the foreign court indicate that the wife raised objections and thus her participation could not be equated with “an unconditional submission to the jurisdiction of the foreign court”.

The husband also argued that he was a British citizen when he married the second time and the marriage took place outside India. Thus, the Indian law could not be applied to him.

The bench rejected this argument, saying that the inquiry into bigamy could not be restricted to where the second marriage took place, as it only had to consider whether the first marriage continued to subsist. “Legal consequences flowing from the subsisting marriage cannot be defeated by a subsequent change in the nationality of accused,” it said.

The husband argued that the FIR was filed after a long unexplained delay. The bench rejected this argument, observing that “bigamy is a continuing offence”, which means it’s an offence for as long as the second marriage persists.

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The court also found that the material submitted before it was not sufficient to establish that the parents of the husband had participated in facilitating the second marriage, nor was it enough to establish whether the second wife knew that the first marriage was still subsisting.