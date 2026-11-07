Social media platforms decide what billions of people see online, amplify some posts over others through their algorithms, and enforce their own rules on what content is permissible. Yet, when it comes to legal responsibility for that content, they are largely treated as passive carriers of information. This distinction, which has helped companies such as Meta, Google and X build vast businesses, is now coming under scrutiny in India.

The Centre has begun preliminary discussions on whether social media companies such as Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and X should continue to enjoy legal protection from liability for content posted by their users, The Indian Express has reported. The deliberations, which are still at an exploratory stage, could eventually lead to a rethink of one of the most important legal provisions governing the internet in India.

At issue is the principle of “safe harbour”, which has allowed social media companies to host enormous volumes of user-generated content without being treated as the publishers of every post, video or comment appearing on their platforms.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

A section of the government has questioned whether companies that use algorithms to determine the visibility and reach of content should continue to receive the same protections as services that merely transmit information. No decision has been taken, and it remains unclear whether these discussions will translate into a formal legislative proposal.

On Friday (November 7), IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw did not conclusively confirm or deny whether the government was considering withdrawing safe harbour protections for social media platforms, but stressed that such companies must take greater responsibility for preventing online harms.

“Today, social media platforms must take the responsibility for child safety, for women’s safety, for digital arrest, for the harms which come to the citizens… social media platforms must take proactive steps. Unlike the past, they must take proactive steps to make sure that our society is safe,” Vaishnaw said.

Why is safe harbour important for social media companies?

Section 79 of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 provides conditional immunity to internet intermediaries from legal liability arising from information published or transmitted by third parties.

Story continues below this ad

Under the provision, an intermediary can claim this protection if it does not initiate a transmission, select its recipient or select or modify the information being transmitted. It must also comply with prescribed due diligence obligations. The protection is not absolute, and intermediaries can lose it in specified circumstances, including involvement in unlawful activity or failure to act on legally valid directions concerning unlawful content.

In its landmark 2015 Shreya Singhal judgment, the Supreme Court clarified that the obligation to remove unlawful content under Section 79(3)(b) must be linked to a court order or appropriate government notification, consistent with constitutional restrictions on free speech.

Safe harbour is arguably among the most consequential legal protections underpinning the modern internet. Without it, platforms could potentially face legal proceedings over millions of posts made by users, even when the companies themselves did not create the content.

For companies such as Meta and Google, this protection has been fundamental to building businesses based on user-generated content at an enormous scale, while avoiding the liability traditionally associated with publishers exercising editorial control over material.

Story continues below this ad

The central question emerging within sections of the government is whether today’s social media companies can still be described as neutral intermediaries.

Unlike internet service providers or telecom operators, social media platforms use recommendation systems to prioritise content, promote particular posts and determine what individual users encounter. They also enforce their own community standards, which may differ from requirements under Indian law.

One line of thinking being explored is whether safe harbour should be confined to relatively passive services, such as internet and telecom providers or certain peer-to-peer messaging services.

However, this remains a preliminary consideration, and a broad withdrawal of statutory protection from social media platforms would likely require amendments to the IT Act and parliamentary approval.

What developments have led to these discussions?

Story continues below this ad

Several developments over recent months have brought intermediary liability into sharper focus.

In August, the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Home Ministry, submitted a status report before the Supreme Court during proceedings concerning digital arrest scams. Records of an inter-departmental committee meeting indicated that the government was examining a review of safe harbour protections and the possibility of explicitly holding intermediaries liable for misuse of their services, including through a victim-compensation mechanism.

Also Read | Why India wants telecom operators to report critical AI cybersecurity incidents

Another flashpoint involved Meta. In July, Facebook temporarily withheld a video posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during nationwide student protests. The IT Ministry subsequently summoned senior Meta executives, including global affairs president Joel Kaplan, amid concerns over content moderation and compliance with Indian laws.

In August, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who chairs Parliament’s Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, called for action against Meta and warned that safe harbour protection could be withdrawn. A communication from the parliamentary panel to the IT Ministry also sought accountability over the incident.

Story continues below this ad

Separately, the Supreme Court, in an October 15 order concerning online child sexual abuse material, raised questions about the adequacy of Section 79’s existing framework. The court favoured proportionate penalties for violations, with withdrawal of safe harbour remaining an exceptional measure.

What could removing safe harbour mean for free speech?

Digital rights organisations have warned that weakening intermediary immunity could encourage platforms to remove content excessively to minimise their legal exposure.

The Delhi-based digital rights group, Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF), has argued that greater intermediary liability can create a chilling effect on freedom of expression.

“Safe harbour is not a gift to Meta, Google or X. It is the legal foundation that lets ordinary Indians speak online without a platform’s lawyers deciding in advance whether their post is worth the risk and taking it down. If it is taken away, and every platform becomes liable for every post, comment and video. The rational response for any company is to remove anything that might draw a complaint, a notice or a summons,” IFF said in a post on social media platform X.

Story continues below this ad

“Criticism of the government, reporting on protests, satire, and the speech of people without lawyers will be the first casualties which are already being censored by automated filters implemented pursuant to the IT Rules, 2021. The Supreme Court recognised exactly this in Shreya Singhal (2015), which is why it read down Section 79(3)(b) to require a court order or a lawful government direction before platforms must act,” it added.