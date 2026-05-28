SIR ruling: Supreme Court tells Election Commission to report deleted names, sets stage for citizenship test

The court's order giving the EC a four-week window to report the deletions essentially shifts the burden on the deleted individual to prove their citizenship.

At the heart of the Supreme Court’s ruling Wednesday, which upheld the legal validity of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral rolls by the Election Commission (EC), is a striking contradiction.

While the court underlined that the SIR was restricted to electoral eligibility and deletion from the voter’s list “does not amount to a declaration that the individual is not a citizen of India,” it also directed that those excluded from the list will face “adjudication of their citizenship” before the next elections.

“Regarding persons whose names have been deleted from the 2003 roll on account of the Commission being of the opinion that they are not citizens, the Commission shall refer such cases within 4 weeks to the Competent authority under the Citizenship Act, 1955, for adjudication of their citizenship. The Competent Authority shall take the necessary decision in accordance with law, preferably before the next Parliamentary, Assembly, Local Body elections, whichever is earlier, after giving notice and an opportunity of hearing to the deleted individuals, if any,” the Court said in its 124-page ruling.