Why Sikkim High Court allowed naming of accused in FIR reporting, dismissed privacy breach

Holding that there is no bar on reporting an FIR and its contents, the Sikkim High Court on April 7 declined to restrain media coverage that named an accused based on police records. The court said that reportage drawn from an FIR, which is a public document, does not by itself give rise to a “media trial” or violate privacy.

The ruling sits at an intersection of two constitutional guarantees, the freedom of the press under Article 19(1)(a) and the right of fair trial under Article 21, and raises a question: at what point does reporting a crime become trying the accused?

Facts of the case

An FIR was registered in February against the petitioners under various sections of the BNS, including criminal intimidation, sexual offences and assault. A local publication, Sikkim Chronicle, carried a report reflecting the contents of the FIR as sourced from the police. The report also named the accused, who was under investigation.

He then approached the Sikkim High Court to restrain the police from sharing investigative materials with the media, and to compel the publication to take down reports naming him and his son, and to prevent further “prejudicial” coverage during the investigation and trial. He also sought protection of his minor child’s identity and an inquiry into how police material had reached the press.

The law

The Constitution provides the right to free speech and, by extension, the press, under Article 19(1)(a). Courts have consistently treated reporting on crime as part of this constitutional guarantee. Article 21, on the other hand, provides the right to privacy, which includes control over personal information and reputation. It also includes the right to a fair trial, which can be affected by prejudicial publicity.

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The friction is sharpest at the FIR stage, when the state has formally recorded an accusation, but guilt has not been tested in court. The hinge in this balance is the legal character of the FIR.

Relying on the Supreme Court’s judgment of 2023 in Harendra Rai v State of Bihar, the High Court reaffirmed that an FIR is a “public document” within the meaning of Section 74 of the Evidence Act. If a document is public, it is open to inspection and, by extension, open to reporting.

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This position is reinforced by the Supreme Court’s direction in the Youth Bar Association of India v. Union of India, which requires FIRs to be uploaded on the official websites of the police or the state within a fixed time frame. The purpose is to enable the accused to seek legal remedies. In practice, this is also why most crime reportage begins with the FIR; it is often the first legally recognised account of an alleged offence publicly available.

The privacy claim runs up against what the court describes as the “public record” rule from R Rajagopal v State of Tamil Nadu. The principle states that once information forms part of a public record, “the right to privacy no longer subsists and it becomes a legitimate subject for comment by press and media.”

But the freedom is not absolute. The Supreme Court has set clear limits, particularly where reporting risks affects a fair trial.

The High Court’s order

Rejecting the petitioner’s case for prior restraint, the court differentiated between reporting and adjudication. A media trial is not defined by the subject matter, but by the character of the coverage, whether a publication is reporting what the record says or rendering a verdict the court has not yet delivered. “Simply reporting the factum of registration of an FIR against the petitioner and the contents thereof does not amount to media trial,” the court said. The question was not whether the subject matter was sensitive, but whether the reporting ventured into conclusions about guilt.

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On privacy, the court turned to the character of FIR itself. It said that “FIR is a public document, it can be procured by any person who has a right to inspect.”

The court also noted that no specific rule in the police manual barred the sharing of an accused person’s name from an FIR. Concerns about leaks of material beyond FIR, it indicated, would go to police conduct rather than press freedom.

The exceptions

The courts can intervene where reporting strays from the record into assertion of guilt, selective use of leaked material or commentary that risks prejudicing a trial. Under the framework laid down in the Sahara India Real Estate Corp v SEBI, postponement orders are allowed only where the risk to a fair trial is real and demonstrable.

A separate check lies in defamation, where reporting that reflects the public record is protected, but publication that adds false imputations is not.

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When the disclosure originates within the state through unauthorised sharing of investigative material beyond the FIR, the issue concerns official conduct. The remedy lies not in restraining the publication but in fixing responsibility for the leak.