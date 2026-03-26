How a US jury held Meta, YouTube guilty of adverse product design

A Los Angeles jury found Meta and YouTube negligent in the design of the platform that caused harm to the plaintiffs and in failing to warn users of its dangers. The jury said yes to questions that asked whether the platforms acted with malice, oppression and fraud. The jury awarded damages of 6 million dollars, with Meta bearing around 70% of the liability and YouTube the remaining 30%.

The Section 230 problem

Suing social media companies over the harm they cause ran into Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, 1996, which says that internet platforms cannot be held liable for content posted by their users. Courts had read it broadly enough to kill most lawsuits before they got anywhere near a jury.

The plaintiffs in this case avoided that barrier by changing the claim itself.

Jurors were not asked to assess specific posts or videos. They were directed, as a matter of law, to consider the platforms architecture, how feeds are structured, how engagement is sustained, and how users are drawn back repeatedly. That distinction places the claim outside Section 230 protection.

The case was framed as one of product design, drawing on principles from product liability law, where liability can arise from how a product is built rather than what it contains.

California Superior Court Judge Carolyn Kuhl had set that boundary before trial. She said that jurors would need to determine whether the alleged harm flowed from third-party content, which would trigger Section 230 immunity, or from the companies’ own design choices.

Under California law, negligence requires four elements: a duty of care, a breach of that duty, causation, and harm. To be found negligent, Meta and YouTube checked all boxes.

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The causation standard was central to the defence. Meta pointed to factors outside social media, including the plaintiff’s personal circumstances and medical history, to argue that the platforms could not be the cause of harm.

But the law does not require sole causation. Under the “substantial factor” test, the question is whether the defendant’s conduct played a meaningful role in producing the harm. The jury concluded that it did.

The finding of malice raised the threshold further. Under California law, this requires a showing of conscious disregard for safety. For the jury to reach that conclusion, it had to accept that the companies were not merely careless but aware of risks and proceeded nonetheless.

Internal company materials presented at trial included research and communications indicating that risks to younger users were known. The implication was not simply that harm occurred, but that it was foreseeable within the system as designed.

A parallel verdict on safety

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The day before the Los Angeles verdict, a jury in New Mexico reached a separate conclusion against Meta. That case was brought under the Consumer Protection Law and concerned child sexual exploitation. It pertained to whether Meta had misled the public about the safety of its platforms while privately making decisions that reduced protections for children. The jury found that it had, and damages were set at $375 million.

The trigger was internal company communications around the Meta 2019 decision to expand end-to-end encryption across Facebook Messenger. The evidence showed that senior employees had flagged concerns that encryption would remove the company’s ability to identify child sexual abuse material and report it to law enforcement. Reports of child exploitation filed by Meta dropped by millions in the years that followed.

The theory in that case was different. It turned not only on design, but on whether the company’s public assurances about safety matched its internal assessment of risk.

Taken together, the two verdicts point to a broader shift. Scrutiny is moving from what users post to how platforms are built and managed.