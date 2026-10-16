The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 15) upheld the Madras High Court’s ruling that a person converting from Hinduism to Islam cannot claim reservation under the Backward Class (Muslim) category solely on the basis of conversion.

A bench of Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and S Chandrashekhar upheld the High Court’s decision striking down a 2024 state government order that allowed such converts to claim the status.

It held: “A person who converts from a Hindu social order to a non-Hindu social order cannot claim affirmative action under Article 16(4) of the Constitution merely on the basis of the social backwardness associated with his pre-conversion status; the backwardness suffered in the antecedent social order cannot, by itself, be carried forward so as to confer upon him the status of a backward class in the religion to which he has converted.”

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The ruling highlights how religious conversion affects eligibility for caste-based reservation and legal protections.

Facts of the case

The case concerned a man who converted from Hinduism to Islam and sought a community certificate identifying him as a “Muslim Lebbai”, a community included in Tamil Nadu’s Backward Class (Muslim) list. After the local revenue authority rejected his application, he approached the Madras High Court.

While his petition was pending, the TN government issued a government order (GO) allowing a convert to Islam from a backward class, most backward class, denotified community or scheduled caste to be issued a backward class (Muslim) certification under one of the seven recognised Muslim communities. These communities are Dekkani Muslims, Dudekula, Labbais (including Rawthar and Marakayar), Mapilla, Sheik, Syed and Ansar. They share 3.5% reservation under the 2007 State Act.

The HC took up the GO on its own, impleaded the state, and, on June 25, struck it down. It held that conversion to Islam did not automatically establish membership of a community notified as backward in the state.

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This judgement was appealed in the SC. The State argued that the HC had gone beyond the petition since the GO was not challenged in the original petition. They said that the GO did not make a convert a member of a Muslim community but only preserved the reservation of a person who already belonged to a backward community before conversion.

Law on Scheduled Caste status

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, issued under Article 341, sets out the legal framework governing SC status. Paragraph 3 of the order states: “No person who professes a religion different from the Hindu, the Sikh or the Buddhist religion shall be deemed to be member of a Scheduled Caste.”

In the present case, the court held that a person who converts from Hinduism to Islam cannot retain SC status merely based on their caste or origin. The court said that conversion to a religion is not covered by Paragraph 3 and results in the loss of SC status from the moment of the conversion.

Also Read | Do protections for Scheduled Castes carry over with religious conversion? What the law says

Article 366(24) defines Scheduled Castes as those groups notified by the President under Article 341. Both provisions work in tandem, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act adopts the same definitions. Thus, the legal identity of a person as a Scheduled Caste is inseparable from the religion they profess. Once their social membership to the community ends, the legal protections tied to it end as well.

What the Supreme Court held

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On whether the HC could examine the GO without it being challenged in its petition, the SC held that parties should ordinarily have an opportunity to respond to the challenge, but this was not an absolute bar when the GO’s validity was central to the relief sought. Since the state had been made a party and defended the order, the HC could examine its validity.

On Islam’s position on equality and caste-like divisions within Indian-Muslim society, it held that Islam’s foundational principle was equality with distinctions based on piety and conduct rather than birth.

It said: “The foundational proposition is thus one of equality notwithstanding differences of race, tribe, lineage or descent. The distinction which Islam recognises is not a hierarchy founded upon birth, but one founded upon piety and conduct.”

In Indian Muslim communities, society has historically seen social stratification, including broad groupings of Ashraf, Ajlaf, Arzal, etc. The court said that while these were not “three homogeneous castes”, it added that hereditary membership and marriage within a community could reflect social divisions that could not be ignored merely because Islam’s religious doctrine was egalitarian.

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The court said that while Muslims could qualify as backward classes if constitutional requirements were met, the constitutional bench in Indra Sawhney had not addressed how conversion affected a claim rooted in caste-based backwardness within a Hindu society.

Also Read | Should ST status remain after religious conversion? The Adivasi delisting debate raging in Jharkhand

Articles 15(4) and 16(4) of the Constitution allow the state to make special provisions for backward classes. The court held that there is a difference between continuing to face social disadvantage and belonging to a legally recognised backward class. It said that “reservation is attached to a constitutionally identified class and not to an individual as a transferable personal entitlement”.

The bench held that where a claim to reservation under Article 16(4) is on caste-based disadvantages arising from the Hindu caste system, conversion to any non-Hindu religion that did not treat caste as a basis of social standing would then alter that claim. It said that poverty, lack of education and lack of opportunities persist, these would not allow “the antecedent social backwardness into the new religion.”

The court then drew a line between community and religion. It said that conversion to Islam does not automatically made a person a member of a particular muslim community recognised as backward class. It said that the seven muslim communities notified as backwards in TN “are not denominations of Islam in the theological sense comparable to Sunni, Shia, or other schools of religious doctrine,” but arise as social communities formed because of their common ancestry, occupation and shared history. Bench said that “conversion establishes religious affiliation and it does not establish membership of a particular socio-historical community within that religion.”

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The state argued that the GO merely preserves an existing reservation benefit. The bench disagreed, calling it an “artificial route” to membership in a community. It said that the GO automatically treating a person’s caste-based disadvantage as proof of membership treats “the historical disadvantage of a person in one religion as sufficient proof of membership in a particular class in another religion,” it said.

The State had argued that the local Muslim religious body, or Jamath, could decide whether a convert belonged to one of the 7 notified communities and that revenue officials should accept its decision. The bench rejected this argument, holding that “the State cannot abdicate the statutory determination to a private body like Jamath.” While a Jamath could certify that someone had converted to Islam, it could not, through a certificate alone, establish their backward class status.

On reconversion to Hinduism, the court said a person’s eligibility for reservation could not be decided solely based on their earlier caste status. It would require “an independent, fact-specific determination by the competent authority” to establish whether their original caste identity had genuinely revived.

The bench also rejected the state’s argument that GO should be upheld because it was based on the recommendation of the TN Backward Classes Commission. While expert advice should be considered, the court said that “an expert recommendation is not legislation”. It said any advice that violates the Constitution and does not meet the requirements of Articles 14, 15(4) and 16(4) cannot stand and such orders are still subject to judicial review.