Why SC held that conversion to Islam alone does not qualify a person for BC reservation

The Supreme Court on Thursday (October 15) upheld a Madras High Court ruling that a person converting from Hinduism to Islam cannot claim reservation under the Backward Class (Muslim) category solely on the basis of conversion.

The ruling highlights how religious conversion affects eligibility for caste-based reservation and legal protections.

In June, the Madras High Court struck down a 2024 Tamil Nadu government order that allowed people converting to Islam from certain reserved categories to claim Backward Class (Muslim) status. The court held that conversion alone did not establish membership of one of the Muslim communities notified as backward classes in the state.

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The ruling follows a separate Supreme Court judgment in March concerning Scheduled Caste status after conversion to Christianity. Although both rulings concern religious conversion, they address different legal questions. Here is what the law says about reservation and Scheduled Caste protections after conversion.

What was the case?

The case concerned a man who converted from Hinduism to Islam and sought a community certificate identifying him as a “Muslim Lebbai”, a community included in Tamil Nadu’s Backward Class (Muslim) list. After the local revenue authority rejected his application, he approached the Madras High Court.

On June 25, the High Court struck down a 2024 Tamil Nadu government order permitting certain converts to claim BC (Muslim) status. It held that conversion to Islam did not automatically establish membership of a community notified as backward in the state.

Tamil Nadu recognises seven Muslim communities under its BC reservation framework, including Labbais, Deccanis and Mapillas. The court held that religious conversion alone could not establish membership of one of these communities.

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How is this different from the earlier ruling on Scheduled Caste status?

In March, the Supreme Court held that a person converting to Christianity could not continue to claim Scheduled Caste status and the protections available under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

That ruling concerned the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, which restricts Scheduled Caste recognition to people professing Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism.

The present case concerns a different question: whether conversion to Islam, by itself, establishes eligibility for reservation under Tamil Nadu’s Backward Class (Muslim) category. Unlike Scheduled Caste status, this category depends on membership of communities specifically recognised as socially and educationally backward by the state.

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What does the law say about Scheduled Caste status?

The court’s reasoning on conversion and Scheduled Caste status rests on a set of constitutional and statutory rules that tie caste identity to the religion a person professes. This framework begins with the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950, issued under Article 341. Paragraph 3 of the Order states that, “no person who professes a religion different from the Hindu, the Sikh or the Buddhist religion shall be deemed to be member of a Scheduled Caste.”

The law thus treats conversion to Christianity as a point at which the Scheduled Caste status ends.

This classification is reinforced by the Constitution itself. Article 366(24) defines Scheduled Castes as those groups notified by the President under Article 341. Both provisions work in tandem, and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act adopts the same definitions. Thus, the legal identity of a person as a Scheduled Caste is inseparable from the religion they profess. Once their social membership to the community ends, the legal protections tied to it end as well.

What the Supreme Court held in March

The March case concerned a Christian pastor in Andhra Pradesh who had invoked the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act following allegations of caste-based abuse and assault.

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The bench held that there was no claim of reconversion or re-entry into the caste community. Instead, the record showed that the appellant “continues to profess Christianity and has been functioning as a pastor for over a decade”.

“It is also an admitted position that at the time of the alleged incident…[he] was conducting prayer meeting,” the Court said, adding that these facts “leave no room for doubt” about his status at the time of the incident.

On constitutional terms, to “profess” a religion, the court said, is not just what one believes but what one lives and presents to the world. It said, “the term ‘profess’ connotes to publicly declare or practice a religion… It is not merely a question of personal belief or private conviction, but requires an outward manifestation of one’s faith.” By that measure, the appellant’s role as a pastor, leading prayers, organising gatherings, made his position legally unambiguous.

The Court returned to the 1950 Order and underlined its effect. It described it as “categorical and unambiguous”. It bars anyone professing a religion other than Hinduism, Sikhism or Buddhism from being treated as a member of a Scheduled Caste.

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“Irrespective of the appellant’s caste of origin, he cannot be deemed to be a member of a Scheduled Caste,” the Court said. The effect of conversion, it added, is immediate: “Once the appellant converted to Christianity, the caste status, which he earlier enjoyed… stood eclipsed in the eyes of law.”

On the caste certificate, the Court drew a line between paperwork and law. The fact that the appellant continued to hold a certificate did not change his legal position. It said, “mere possession of the certificate will not be of any benefit,” the Court said, stressing that such certificates must operate “in consonance with the Constitution (Scheduled Castes) Order, 1950.”

The Court also clarified that the position is different for Scheduled Tribes, where religion is not the determining factor. But even there, it said, identity depends on whether a person continues to be part of the community in terms of customs and recognition.

In this case, however, there was no such complexity. The facts were clear, and so was the law. The appellant had converted, continued to practise Christianity publicly, and had not returned to his original fold.