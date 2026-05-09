SC orders DDA to refund Rs 165 cr: What happens if the government sells you land it does not own?

In 2007, a company paid around Rs. 165 crore for a commercial plot in New Delhi at a public auction held by the DDA. It paid stamp duty and continued to pay property tax for a decade. Over a decade later, it found that DDA never validly acquired the land it sold.

The Supreme Court on April 29 ordered the DDA to refund full sale consideration with interest and used the case to say that when a government agency auctions land on which its own acquisition has lapsed, the buyer is entitled to a full refund. The agency cannot hold the money by raising technical defences. The ruling addresses what happens when government agencies sell what they do not legally own and what recourse the buyer has when that unravels.

How land acquisition works

When the government acquires private land for public purposes, it is required to compensate the original landowners. If it does not, the acquisition can lapse.

The Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation, and Resettlement Act 2013, under Section 24(2), states that an acquisition lapses when compensation has not been paid and five years have passed since the award was made. When an acquisition lapses, the law treats it as if it never happened, and the title reverts to the original owner.

In this case, the DDA auctioned the plot in 2007. The original owner, Simla Devi, filed a writ petition in 2015, eight years after the auction, arguing that the acquisition had lapsed because she had never received the compensation. The DHC agreed in 2016, and the SC upheld that finding in 2017.

The company that had paid Rs 165 crore for the plot was not a party to any of these proceedings and only found out when the DDA handed it a letter asking to bear the cost of fresh acquisition, essentially asking the buyer to pay twice for the same land.

What the law says

At the centre of the ruling is Order XIII-A of the Code of Civil Procedure, which allows commercial courts to decide clear-cut disputes without sending parties through years of trial. The SC said courts need to move away from the idea that every dispute must automatically go through a full-fledged trial, observing that “a conventional trial no longer reflects modern reality and requires recalibration.”

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The court said that judges can summarily decide cases where a defence has no chance of succeeding. A merely arguable claim is not enough if the defence is “fanciful or speculative”. At the same time, courts should avoid conducting “mini trials” while hearing such applications. “If a case before the court gives rise to a neat point of law, it should grasp the nettle and decide the same,” the court said.

The bench also turned to Section 24(2) of the Land Acquisition Act, 2013, which says that acquisition proceedings lapse if compensation has not been paid. Once that happened, the court held that the only remedy is to “revert the clock” to the position before the auction

Rights of a buyer

A buyer who has purchased through a public auction in good faith is entitled to a refund when the government’s acquisition fails. The buyer does not lose the money because the government failed to pay compensation to the original landowner. The court’s reasoning was based on restitution, and the buyer’s claim for a refund is not contingent on returning possession.

When the basis of a transaction collapses, here, the acquisition that gave the DDA the right to sell the plot in the first place, the parties must be restored to their original positions. The company paid money for a right it could no longer exercise. That money must be returned.

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The buyer’s claim for a refund is not contingent on returning possession. The DDA had argued that the company must first hand over physical possession of the plot before it could claim a refund. The court rejected this, saying once an acquisition lapses, the title returns to the original owner. It said, “The defence of the DDA herein is fanciful as they seek to claim possession from the appellant, whereas it is now for the owners to seek appropriate remedies. There is nothing in law or fact to show that the possession is sine qua non for refund.”

What the court said

The SC decreed a refund of Rs. 164.91 crore with interest at 7.5% from July 2007 until the actual payment is made. DDA had already deposited Rs 186 crore before the High Court as a fixed deposit. The company can withdraw that immediately. Any balance remaining after that is to be paid within eight weeks.

In its judgment, the Supreme Court emphasised the need for a “golden mean” in the justice delivery system. The Court acknowledged that while the Indian system is fair, it is often criticised for costs and delays.

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The heart of the ruling lies in Rule 3 of Order XIII-A, which allows for summary judgment if a party has “no real prospect” of success. The court said, “The expression ‘real prospect of success’… postulates that the likelihood of success must be real and substantial, as opposed to being merely fanciful or speculative.” Where a claim is so weak it discloses no reasonable prospect of success, the court held that it is neither necessary nor desirable to subject parties to the “rigours of a full-fledged trial”.

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It said, “to permit the matter to proceed to a full trial, despite the clarity of the material on record, would be contrary to the principle of proportionality.”

In this specific case, the DDA argued that a refund could not be granted until the buyer returned physical possession of the land. The Court rejected this because the land acquisition had lapsed. The court noted there was “nothing left for the respondent DDA to seek in the land” and titled the DDA’s defence as “fanciful” and “illusory”.