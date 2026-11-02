How New York’s proposed law restricts AI chatbot interaction with children

The US state of New York has introduced a law restricting how artificial intelligence (AI) chatbots interact with children. The Senate Bill, signed by Governor Kathy Hochul on October 28, adds Article 48 to the state’s General Business Law.

It prohibits operators of AI companions from providing certain features to minors, including chatbots presenting themselves as human, claiming personal relationships with users, encouraging self-harm or isolation, and generating sexually explicit content.

The legislation is said to take effect from January 2027. We explain.

Where the law sits

The legislation adds a new Article 48 to the General Business Law. Article 47 and 45 are of particular importance.

Article 47 is the state’s first AI companion law that covers systems “designed to simulate a sustained human or human-like relationship with a user”. It took effect in November 2025. Such systems are defined partly by their ability of “retaining information on prior interactions or user sessions”, personalised conversations as well as retaining conversations about matters personal to the users.

The article defines “human relationships” as “intimate, romantic or platonic interactions or companionship”.

Article 47 requires operators to tell users at the beginning of any interaction and at least every three hours during continuing interactions that they are not communicating with a human. They must also have protocols to detect and respond to signs of suicidal ideation or self-harm.

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Article 45 is the Stop Addictive Feeds Exploitation for Kids Act, also known as the SAFE for Kids Act. It requires social media companies to restrict algorithmically personalised feeds and nighttime notifications for users under 18 years of age unless they obtain parental consent. The law relies on age assurance, the process of determining a user’s age.

Article 48 draws on Article 45’s age assurance framework but also establishes interim requirements for operators until the relevant rules come into force.

What New York’s proposed AI chatbot law prohibits

The Act identifies 12 categories of “unsafe AI companion features”. These are design features that generate specified outputs “at any point during” an interaction between a chatbot and a user.

The Act defines a “covered AI companion” as a “generative artificial intelligence system with a neutral language interface, including via writing or sound, that provides ongoing, adaptive responses to user inputs”. Operators are persons or businesses that provide a covered AI companion to a user.

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Certain provisions concern how a chatbot presents itself. It cannot generate outputs suggesting that it is human, alive or capable of experiencing human emotions. It cannot state or imply a “personal relationship, professional relationship or an authority figure role” with the user. It also cannot deceive minors about its “mechanical and non-sentient nature”.

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Other concerns include the tone of the chatbot, it cannot generate outputs framed as its “personal opinions or emotional appeals,” or engage in “flattery or sycophancy” with users. The act does not define these terms. It also bars unprompted emotion-based questions that go beyond a direct response to the user’s prompt.

It also states that the chatbot cannot generate outputs that endorse or facilitate suicide, or self harm, unlawful drug and alcohol use. It also cannot encourage users to “maintain secrecy about interactions with the covered AI companion, to self-isolate, or to not seek help from licensed professionals or appropriate adults”.

The chatbot cannot use information about a user’s “mental or physical health or well-being, or matters personal to the user” if it was acquired through a previous user session. Chatbots also cannot optimise engagement in ways that override its safety guardrails.

Who is a ‘covered minor’?

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The Act distinguishes between three categories of users — a minor who is a person under the age of 18 years; a “covered user” who is a person in NYC using a covered AI companion other than an operator or its agent or affiliate; and a “covered minor” who is a covered user whom the operator has “actual knowledge” is a minor.

The prohibitions work through two conditions. It is unlawful to provide the unsafe features to a covered user unless the user is not a minor and the operator has used other methods permitted under Article 45 to determine that.

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Self-declaration can only be relied on when the user declares that they are a minor. Operators have to offer more than one method, including at least one other that does not rely on government-issued ID and allows the user to remain anonymous to the operator. Information that is collected must be used only to determine age and deleted immediately afterwards.

Enforcement rests with the Attorney General (AG), who can seek an injunction, restitution, disgorgement, damages and civil penalties of “up to twenty-five thousand dollars per violation”. The AG must also maintain a website to receive public complaints.

Why was the law introduced?

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Hochul’s office cited Common Sense Media research that 72% of teenagers have used an AI companion and 52% use one regularly.

Article 47 already regulated AI companions, but Article 48 moves beyond disclosure and safeguards to protect minors from unsafe features.

According to Reuters, Google and AI startup Character.ai settled lawsuits in January this year, including one filed by the mother of a 14-year-old Sewell Setzer who died by suicide in 2024. The family of 16-year-old Adam Raine sued OpenAI in August 2025 following his death. The Common Sense Media chief executive said Raine’s parents met several lawmakers to press for protection of minors from AI chatbots.