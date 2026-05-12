How a new Mizo marriage law protects men, but keeps women out

The petition filed in the Supreme Court argues that the new amendments strip the Mizo women of legal protections they previously enjoyed, while retaining similar ones for Mizo men. Photo: File

A petition filed in the Supreme Court challenging the constitutional validity of amendments made to the Mizo Marriage, Divorce and Inheritance of Property Act, 2014, argues that the new amendments strip the Mizo women of legal protections they previously enjoyed, while retaining similar ones for Mizo men.

The petitioners state that the amendments reshape how law treats inter-community marriages, tribal identity, and property rights after divorce in ways that disadvantage women who marry outside the Mizo community. Here’s what to know about the law and the case.

What the original law said and what changed

The 2014 Act applied, in its original form, to “any person who belongs to any Mizo tribe” and also to “marriages where male members of the parties belongs to any Mizo tribe”. That second clause was the operative one for inter-community marriages, it meant that a Mizo woman who married outside the tribe remained within the Act’s protection because the Act’s scope was not conditioned on both spouses being Mizo.