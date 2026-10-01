‘Daylight dacoity’: As top court hears petitions, here’s how medicines are priced in India

Why do some medicines come under price control, while others do not? Here is why petitions in the Supreme Court are challenging the existing mechanisms for drug pricing.

Written by: Amaal Sheikh
7 min readNew DelhiOct 1, 2026 03:16 PM IST
Medicine pricing: One of the pleas also focuses on the pharmaceutical supply chain and markups by retailers and hospitals.One of the pleas also focuses on the pharmaceutical supply chain and markups by retailers and hospitals. (Magnific)
Make us preferred source on Google
© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 01: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments