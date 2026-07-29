Former PM Manmohan Singh gets posthumous clean chit: Recalling the coal block ‘scam’ case

The Supreme Court Wednesday gave a posthumous clean chit to the late former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh in a case pertaining to the alleged coal block “scam” that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was probing.

A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice V Mohana accepted the CBI’s decision to close the case against Singh, who passed away on December 26, 2024, and allowed his appeal challenging the summons issued to him by a trial court in 2015 regarding the case.

In August and October 2014, the CBI had filed closure reports before the trial court of then Special Judge Bharat Parashar, finding no case against Singh. The special court, however, rejected the reports, took cognisance of the case, and summoned Singh in March 2015. The Supreme Court had stayed the summons to Singh in April 2015.