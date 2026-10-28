Kochi road rage case: When are parents liable for driving offences by minors?

Early on Sunday (October 25), a car allegedly driven by a 17-year-old minor in Keralam’s Ernakulam district rammed into a two-wheeler from behind, killing its 57-year-old rider. The road rage case involving the minor, the son of an additional district judge, has brought into focus the issue of fixing the culpability of the guardian or the vehicle owner in juvenile driving cases.

The judge was booked under Section 199A of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and is slated to face prosecution. Here’s what the law says while determining that the vehicle owner shall be deemed to be guilty.

Section 199A: ‘Vicarious responsibility’ of vehicle owner

Section 199A of the Act was enacted by the Union government through the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill, 2019, for fixing culpability on guardian/owner of the vehicle driven by a minor. Accordingly, the guardian/vehicle owner shall be deemed to be guilty with an imprisonment of three years and a fine of Rs 25,000. Besides, the juvenile would be tried under the Juvenile Justice Act (JJ Act), 2015, and the registration of the motor vehicle would be cancelled.

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The commission of an offence under the MV Act by the juvenile is an essential ingredient of the aforesaid section. Offence against the vehicle owner under the MV Act will be attracted only if a juvenile is charged for either of the following offences: driving without licence under Section 181(3), driving in violation of age requirement under Section 181(4), or dangerous driving under Section 184.

In the absence of such a prosecution, the proceedings against the owner do not stand legal scrutiny.

Also read | Police await Kerala High Court nod to arrest judge whose minor son mowed down man in Kochi

Police have to record the offence of the juvenile in the general diary of the station. Along with that, a social background report (SBR) about the minor should be filed before the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) about the minor’s offence under the MV Act. Only then can prosecution be initiated against the guardian of a juvenile or owner of a motor vehicle under Section 199A.

Section 17 of the JJ Act deals with orders regarding a child not found to be in conflict with law. If the JJB comes to the conclusion under Section 17 of the JJ Act that the juvenile has not committed the offence, the proceedings against the guardian or owner under section 199A of the MV Act cannot continue thereafter and the accused will have to be acquitted or discharged.

What happens in most cases

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Documents show that the Kerala High Court had quashed several prosecution proceedings against vehicle owners/guardians who were charge-sheeted under Section 199A of the MV Act after their minor wards were caught. The main reason was that the police booked owners/guardians but failed to report the matter before the JJB that an offence under section 181 of the MV Act had been committed by the minor. Another factor is the police failure to file the SBR before the JJB within the stipulated time.

In a 2024 landmark verdict, while considering a bunch of 64 petitions challenging the invoking of Section 199A, the High Court bench of Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas had held that Section 199A creates an independent offence against the guardian or owner. Although commission of an MV Act offence by the juvenile remains an essential ingredient, a prior finding by the JJB under Sections 17 or 18 (which outlines the orders that the JJB can pass after concluding that a child in conflict with the law has committed an offence) of the JJ Act is not a prerequisite to initiating prosecution under Section 199A.

At the same time, this verdict also said the guardian’s liability hinges on the outcome of the minor’s case in the JJB. If the juvenile’s proceedings are terminated under Section 14(4) — which governs the termination and extension of inquiries by the JJB — or the JJB finds under Section 17 that the juvenile did not commit the offence, the case against the guardian or vehicle owner cannot continue.

How Kochi road rage case is important

The Kochi case is going to be significant on many grounds. If most of the driving incidents involving minors were mainly related to offences such as driving without a valid licence or rash/negligent driving or driving before attaining the mandatory age, the 17-year-old in the Kochi case also faces the non-bailable offence of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Besides, he faces Sections 181 and 184 of the MV Act.

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Under the JJ Act, there are three types of crimes: petty offences (maximum imprisonment of three years), serious offences (imprisonment up to seven years), and heinous offences (minimum imprisonment of seven years or more). The case will be open to a legal battle, as the Supreme Court in 2020 had observed that a minor charged under Section 304 of the erstwhile Indian Penal Code (equivalent to Section 105 of the BNS) in a road accident case could not be considered as having committed a heinous offence and could not be tried as an adult.